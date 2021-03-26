Native Voices at the Autry Presents THE NEW ADVENTURES OF SUPER INDIAN

The only Equity theatre company dedicated exclusively to developing and producing new work by Native American artists, Native Voices presents The New Adventures of Super Indian by Arigon Starr (Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma). The production marks the first time ever that Native Voices has premiered a play via audio episodes.

The New Adventures of Super Indian, based on Starr's popular graphic novels, Super Indian, unfolds over three audio episodes that tell the comic exploits of Super Indian and the residents of the fictional Leaning Oak Tribe Reservation. Hubert Logan, an ordinary reservation boy turned superhero faces off against three of his biggest foes-Wampum Baggs, the ringleader of the Circle of Evil; Blud Kwan'Tum, a cursed vampire determined to become a full-blooded Indian by any means necessary; and Karlie Keane, a scheming social media diva.

"When most people hear the words 'Native American,' humor is not usually the first trait that springs to mind. However, we are humorous people! There is a direct correlation between humor and resilience, and if ever we needed both, now is the time," said DeLanna Studi (Cherokee), Artistic Director of Native Voices. "Superheroes exemplify our better natures and challenge us to be our best selves. As a little girl in Cherokee Nation, I longed for a Native superhero, someone who looked like me. I could never find any. Now, Arigon Starr has given us one. As someone who grew up in a similar community as that of our hero, I am overwhelmed with emotion when I think of all the Native youth who will grow up with Super Indian."

Like many theatre companies, Native Voices at the Autry had to pivot during COVID closures. Since The New Adventures of Super Indian is an audio production, it was not necessary for the actors to be in the same space at the same time. Vocal talent was based across the nation from New York to Oklahoma to Los Angeles, with a sound designer in England. This cast, crew, and production could only be possible through this virtual space.