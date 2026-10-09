Natasha Rothwell Joins THIS IS CRAZY! Benefit Performance For NAMI
The Los Angeles cast also includes previously announced Marisa Tomei, Rosanna Arquette, and more.
Following a New York debut that raised nearly $500,000 for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, THIS IS CRAZY! is coming to Los Angeles for a one-night-only benefit performance and afterparty at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.
Joining the lineup for the event is Natasha Rothwell. The Los Angeles cast also includes previously announced Marisa Tomei, Rosanna Arquette, Lois Smith, Rudy Pankow, Rob Morrow, Rachel Hilson, Colette Hayes, Luke Ferrari, and Olivia Oguma.
Written and directed by Tony and Obie Award-winning playwright V, formerly Eve Ensler, creator of THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES, the bold, funny, and deeply human play brings together an ensemble of film, television, and theater talent for original monologues exploring mental illness, family, survival, and the complexity of the human experience.
Tickets are now on sale for the Tuesday, October 13th benefit performance and afterparty at The Wallis Annenberg Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills.
The evening marks the West Coast bow of the New York project that featured leading artists including Jane Fonda, Edie Falco, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel Hilson, Sanaa Lathan, and Lois Smith, underscoring the entertainment community's continued commitment to using storytelling to expand mental health awareness.
Developed as an idea by CAA's Community & Impact (formerly the CAA Foundation), the philanthropic arm of leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), in memory of beloved talent manager Chris Huvane. THIS IS CRAZY! is produced by Ruth-Ann Huvane, mental health advocate and NAMI National Board Member, and Tony Montenieri, executive producer of Lotus Productions. One hundred percent of proceeds from the performance will benefit NAMI.
The views, opinions, and perspectives expressed in this play are solely those of V's and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of NAMI, its board of directors, its affiliates, or its members.
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