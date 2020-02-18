NOISES OFF Opening At The Long Beach Playhouse

Michael Frayn's Noises Off is a close-up look at the foibles of a theater troupe. In this troupe, there are fragile egos, poor memories, and love affairs that bring chaos and laughter to every scene.

This play within-a-play moves from the dress rehearsal to the final performance. From the safety of our seats in the audience, we see the inner workings of the theatre. We watch the actors move from flubbed lines and missed cues to irritated nerves and clashes across the run of the show. Noises Off has it all: slapstick comedy, slamming doors, falling trousers, and, something one doesn't see all that often, flying sardines!

"There's so much I like about this show it's hard to choose a favorite character or scene,'" said Executive Director, Madison Mooney. "One thing I love is the authenticity of theater dynamics. Every actor I know has forgotten a line and missed a cue. Props are often a source of frustration between the actors and directors - although rarely are the props in question sardines. I know the audiences will leave here laughing."

At the heart of Noises Off are the nine characters. Each personality is distinct. The director is hot-tempered and lustful. The leading man constantly questions the stage directions. One actress seems inordinately stupid, not remotely talented but knows how to keep the director happy. Another actress can't remember what to do with the sardines while one of the actors wanders around in a fog. It's a perfect blend of personalities and situations that are hilarious without being predictable.

At the heart of the show is a set that moves from backstage to onstage over the course of the show. The complexities of the set are sufficiently daunting that this is the first time Noises Off has been presented by the Playhouse.

Reflecting on the set, Sean Gray, Producing Artistic Director for the Playhouse, said, "I wouldn't have attempted this production if not for Larry Mura, our Technical Director. Larry is an incredibly talented designer and he also has the technical expertise to make this set work. I'm grateful we can finally present the show."

The show's director is Gregory Cohen, a long time veteran of the Playhouse. Cohen says the director's job is to create moments of greatness and hope the final product surpasses the spark that lives in the imagination. Of the cast he says, "It takes a great deal of effort for a group of talented actors to create chaos and blunder their way to perfection. I think we've done it!"

The cast includes returning actors: Andrea Stradling, John Vann, Amara Phelps, Travis Wade, and Lewis Leighton. Making their Playhouse debuts are Eric Schiffer, Jensen Higley, Lyndsay Palmer and P J Cimacio.

Tickets are available at www.lbplayhouse.org, or by calling 562-494-1014, option 1.





