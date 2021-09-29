NATURALLY TAN Begins October 12 At Santa Monica Playhouse

Naturally Tan, the award-winning show, written, produced and performed by Tanya Thomas Directed and developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, begins at Santa Monica Playhouse, 1211 Fourth St., Santa Monica, CA 90401, Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. A reception on the Playhouse patio follows the performance.

Covid safety protocols in effect on the date of performance will be observed. This show will be performed for a live audience at the Playhouse. However, a streaming link can be obtained upon request.

Tanvi is a vivacious drag queen from Singapore who "presents her best self," which is relevant to a show that discusses the impact of beauty standards and the complexities of racial identity. She's our guide to the story of Tanya Thomas. Born in Singapore to parents from Kerala, India, she is shades darker than her classmates, most of whom are Chinese. A culture of colorism is rampant in the Asian diaspora, with porcelain skin being the ideal.

Tanya starts to develop physically at age 8 and has the body of an adult woman by age 10. Her full figure and wavy hair also do not conform to the world around her and she desperately tries to fit in.

She continues her search for acceptance when she comes to America for college and finds success as a radio broadcaster and voice artist (where her looks and identity are hidden). She falls in love, marries, and has a daughter.

Will Tanya be able to realize her own beauty and transmit a sense of self-worth to her daughter?

Call (310) 394-9779 ext. 1. Or e-mail theatre@santamonicaplayhouse.com If reserving by phone, state the name of the show, the number of seats you require, your full name, and your contact number.