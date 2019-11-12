NAT GEO LIVE Comes To The Broad Stage In December

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica presents the second event of the acclaimed National Geographic Live series during The Broad Stage's 2019-20 Season - Summit to Sea with Andy Mann, National Geographic Photographer and Filmmaker, on December 19 & 20 at 7:30pm. Dive in and celebrate the ocean with award-winning filmmaker and photographer Andy Mann as he details his transformation from climber to diver and tells the story of our rapidly changing planet, from top to bottom.



Award-winning filmmaker and photographer Andy Mann combines his passions with purpose as a voice for the world's oceans, following scientists to some of the most extreme locations on the planet in the hope of inspiring change.



Andy's journey from rock climber to ocean storyteller involves some remarkable detours and misadventures that prove that field science can be every bit as thrilling as the climbing adventures of his past. He has dived alongside crocodiles, sperm whales, and sharks and survived near misses with icebergs, all in pursuit of his ultimate goal: to shed light on Earth's incredible ocean environments and advocate for their protection.



He now spends over 100 days a year at sea, documenting cutting-edge marine science and telling the story of our rapidly changing planet-covering all seven continents for National Geographic.

For over a decade, Andy Mann has been a forerunner in the world of adventure film and conservation photography. He is an experienced climber, diver, arctic explorer and award-winning filmmaker whose imagery is helping tell the story of our rapidly changing planet, documenting expeditions on all seven continents for National Geographic magazine, Sea Legacy, National Geographic's Pristine Seas, Wildlife Conservation Society and more.



His imagery is remarkably memorable, reminding us how the emotion of an image can touch our spirit.

Andy is the co-founder and director at 3 Strings Productions, the commercial and documentary film studio in Boulder, CO and works with clients such as Red Bull, Toyota, The North Face, National Geographic and more. He also a founding member of the Sea Legacy Collective with Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier.

National Geographic Live is the live events division of National Geographic. With a broad roster of talent including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers, National Geographic Live's critically acclaimed programs have connected with audiences worldwide for over a century. Currently, National Geographic Live events are held in a variety of cities around the world, including, Seattle, Tampa, Los Angeles, and Calgary. In each of these cities, speakers share behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration onstage alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage. For more information, visit natgeolive.com.



Tickets are now on sale at www.thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You