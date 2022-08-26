Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mt. Wilson Observatory Presents the Fifth Offering in its 5th Season of Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome Next Month

The concert will take place on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Aug. 26, 2022  
Mount Wilson Observatory has announced the fifth date in its Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome six-month series, to take place on Sunday, September 4, 2022. The performances are presented inside the singular vaulted dome of the 100-inch telescope. The concert series is curated by Artistic Director Cécilia Tsan.

The program on September 4 will feature an afternoon of Modern Art Songs performed by a trio composed of Michael Valerio, bass & vocals, Mona Takavoli, percussion & vocals, Errol Cooney, guitar. The musical program will include selections by Paul Simon, Lennon and McCartney, Lieber, Stoller and King, Valerio and more.

The same program will be offered twice: first at 3:00 PM and again at 5:00 PM. There will be an artist reception with light fare and refreshments between the performances. Tickets are $50 and are available for purchase on our website in advance (highly recommended) or at the door. For more information on the concert series, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193391®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mtwilson.edu%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 where tickets for this and future concerts are available.

All proceeds go to support Mount Wilson Institute in its mission to preserve, protect and promote the Observatory and the science accomplished there. Poised for rediscovery, the grounds of the legendary observatory founded in 1904 by astrophysical pioneer George Ellery Hale are open for free to the public year-round.

Complete information on all the scientific, educational and cultural activities at Mt. Wilson Observatory can be found on their website. For visitor information please see https://www.mtwilson.edu/visiting.





