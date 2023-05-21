Mount Wilson Observatory to Present First Classical Concert of Season in June

Mount Wilson Observatory, the scientific marvel where humankind discovered its place in the universe, has announced the second date in its Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome six-month series, to take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023. The concert series is curated by Artistic Director Cécilia Tsan, and the performances are presented inside the spectacular vaulted dome of the 100-inch telescope.

The program on June 11th will feature an eclectic mix of songs performed by the L.A. Chamber Brass. The musicians include Laura Brenes (French horn), Jon Lewis & Dustin McKinney (trumpets), and Bill Reichenbach & Ryan Dragon (trombones). The musical program includes selected works by Bach, Ewazen, Debussy, and more. The tone of brass instruments takes on an ethereal quality when performed, without amplification, inside Mount Wilson Observatory's resonant dome. The spherical shape and the highly reflective steel surfaces of the dome combine to produce long reverberations and musical sustains that tantalize the listener's ears.

Tickets are $55 and are available for purchase on online in advance (highly recommended) or at the door. For more information on the concert series, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2243721®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mtwilson.edu%2Fconcerts?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 where tickets for this and future concerts are available.

The musical program will include Paul Dukas "Fanfare", J.S. Bach "Contrapunctus I", Eric Ewazen "Colchester Fantasy", Claude Debussy "Girl With the Flaxen Hair" and Samuel A. Ward's "America The Beautiful." The same program will be offered twice: first at 3:00pm and again at 5:00pm. There will be an artist reception with light fare and refreshments between the performances.

Seating inside the historic dome is limited. Access to the dome performances is via a 53-step staircase. Mount Wilson Observatory sits at a mile-high elevation so the air is noticeably thinner. There is no ADA-compliant access.

All proceeds go to support the Mt. Wilson Institute in its mission to preserve, protect and promote the Observatory and the science accomplished there. Poised for rediscovery, the grounds of the legendary observatory-founded in 1904 by astrophysical pioneer George Ellery Hale-are open for free to the public year round, weather permitting. For visitor information, please see https://www.mtwilson.edu/visiting.

ABOUT

The Performers and Artistic Director

Laura Brenes, French horn

Laura Brenes, is a native Californian, born and raised in Yorba Linda. She began her musical training on the piano, and began studying the Horn at the age of 9. Her advanced education began at Brigham Young University where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Music performance. After that, Mrs. Brenes attended the University of Southern California on scholarship where she received her Master's Degree in Music Performance while in the studio of Vincent DeRosa.

Laura is an active freelance musician in the Los Angeles area. She currently performs with many orchestras including the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Long Beach Symphony, Pasadena Symphony, Santa Barbara Symphony, Los Angeles Master Chorale Orchestra and Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Laura released her debut solo album entitled "A Time and A Place" in 2015. Featured on the album are works commissioned by her for varying ensembles and solo horn.

Jon Lewis, Trumpet

Jon Lewis is principal trumpet in the Santa Barbara Symphony and a member of the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. He also is active in the Los Angeles recording business, having played on over 800 movie soundtracks and close to 1000 television shows. Jon performs throughout the Southland and also travels internationally playing recitals and solo performance and giving master classes.

Dustin McKinney, Trumpet

Dustin McKinney is a Los Angeles-based trumpet player and teacher. As a freelancer he has played with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Pacific Symphony, Los Angeles Opera, and the Los Angeles Master Chorale. Mr. McKinney joined the Santa Barbara Symphony as second trumpet in 2014 and has been principal trumpet of the Golden State Pops Orchestra since 2005.

Dustin currently serves as adjunct professor of trumpet at Pepperdine University in Malibu and Occidental College in Los Angeles. Originally from Des Moines, Iowa, Dustin attended DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois where he studied with Matt Lee and John Hagstrom.

Bill Reichenbach. Trombone

Bill Reichenbach grew up in Takoma Park, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C. After graduating from the Eastman School of Music, where he studied trombone with Emory Remington, Bill toured with the Buddy Rich Big Band and freelanced in the Washington, DC area. In 1975, he moved to Los Angeles and was a featured jazz soloist on the Toshiko Akiyoshi Big Band and the Don Menza Big Band and Sextet. Bill also recorded and toured with Jaco Pastorius and the Word of Mouth Big Band. Since then, he has been active in the L.A. studios, playing on over 900 motion pictures and more than 1000 records.

Bill was recently featured as soloist on bass trombone on his arrangement of "Body and Soul" with Wayne Bergeron's new big band CD, "Full Circle". Two of Bill's compositions, "The Streets of Paris" for Trombone and Wind Ensemble, and "Fanfares, Questions and Answers" for Bass Trombone and Wind Ensemble were performed at the 2012 Eastern Trombone Workshop with the U.S. Army Band.

Alex Iles, Trombone

Alex enjoys a varied and successful career in many musical settings. He has established himself as a very in-demand trombonist/low brass performer, recording artist and educator. Alex has performed and/or recorded with Joe Cocker, James Horner, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Alan Jackson, Zubin Mehta, Kid Cudi, The Tonight Show, Sir Neville Mariner, Hans Zimmer, Johnny Mathis, Lalo Shiffrin, Natalie Cole, Meghan, Jeffrey Kahane, Danny Elfman, Ray Charles, Trevor Rabin, Harry Connick Jr., Henry Mancini, Josh Groban, Terence Blanchard, Barbra Streisand, John Williams, Thomas Ades, Neil Young, Johnny Mandel, Paul McCartney, and Prince.

He has performed on The Motion Picture Academy Awards, The Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, The People's Choice Awards and hundreds of television series and motion picture. In October 2002 Alex was appointed principal trombonist of the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra. He has also performed with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Pasadena Symphony and the LA Chamber Orchestra and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra.

Alex has been a faculty trombone and jazz instructor at the California Institute of the Arts, Azusa Pacific College and California State University, Northridge. He has appeared numerous times as a soloist and given master classes at the International Trombone Festival.

Cécilia Tsan, Artistic Director

Praised by the L.A. Times for her "...uncompromising musical character and towering technique", French born cellist Cécilia Tsan graduated from the Paris Conservatory summa cum laude and is a prizewinner at the Barcelona, Florence and Paris International Competitions. An international soloist and chamber musician, she recorded several CDs and hundreds of movie soundtracks in Hollywood. She serves as Principal Cello with Long Beach Symphony Orchestra and the Los Angeles Master Chorale Orchestra. As the Artistic Director of the Mount Wilson Observatory music series "Sunday Afternoon Concerts in the Dome", Ms. Tsan produces chamber music and jazz concerts every summer.