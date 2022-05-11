Mo Welch Comes to Comedy Works Larimer Square This Week

Mo Welch is an LA based comedian, actress, writer and cartoonist. Mo's book How To Die Alone: The Foolproof Guide To Not Helping Yourself Featuring Blair was released in 2019 by Workman Publishing and is based on her Instagram comic strip Blair which has over 115K followers.

She sold and developed a TV pilot version of Blair at HBO Max with Chelsea Handler producing. Mo has performed on Conan and she wrote on staff for Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik.

Mo's podcast Come Out, Come Out was released through Audible in December.

Her comics have been published in The New Yorker, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Vice and elsewhere and her other on screen credits include Corporate (Comedy Central), Life In Pieces (CBS) and Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street (Amazon).

Comedy Works is pleased to announce that Mo Welch will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square:

Sunday, May 15 / 7:00 PM / $14.00

Tuesday, May 17 / 8:00 PM / $14.00

Wednesday, May 18 / 8:00 PM / $14.00

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com.