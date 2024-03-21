Mira Costa Drama Tech Presents FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mira Costa Drama Tech will present Footloose The Musical, opening April 26th.

The show features a cast of 35, crew of 35 and live orchestra of 10 who have been rehearsing since January, 5 days a week after school.

The drama tech department was recently featured on the KTLA 5 morning news highlighting the department's recent big win at the California Education Theatre Association (CETA) awards for its fall play.

About Footloose the Musical

This year is the 25th anniversary of Footloose the Musical opening on Broadway and the 40th anniversary of the original movie!

Step into the rhythm of a small town with a big secret. In a place where dancing is forbidden and joy has been silenced, one determined teenager is about to set the beat free. As a community grapples with its past, a group of unlikely friends band together to challenge tradition, find unexpected allies, and spark a revolution that will make your heart dance. Get ready for a toe-tapping tale of friendship, rebellion, and the healing power of forgiveness.

Tickets go on sale on March 25th at www.miracostadramaboosters.org