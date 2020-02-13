Midnight Theatricals Presents the West Coast Premiere of AFTERGLOW

Midnight Theatricals is thrilled to announce the west coast premiere of the hit Off-Broadway and London sensation, AFTERGLOW, written and directed by S. Asher Gelman.

AFTERGLOW will begin previews on Friday, May 8; will have a press opening on Saturday, May 16; and performs through Sunday, June 28 at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre, 6539 Santa Monica Blvd. in Los Angeles.

AFTERGLOW, the international hit sensation, explores the emotional, intellectual, and physical relationships between three men. As Josh and Alex explore their open marriage, they invite free-spirited Darius to share their bed one night. When an unexpected connection forms, all three men must come to terms with new definitions of love, trust, and intimacy.

Tickets and more information are available at www.afterglowla.com.





