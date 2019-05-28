Michael Feinstein's New Supper Club Opens In L.A. June 14

Vitello's, in Studio City, CA., is proud to announce its partnership with renowned musical force Michael Feinstein and the grand opening of the new supper club, Feinstein's at Vitello's. Doors will open at the iconic Tujunga Village location on Friday, June 14, with Michael Feinstein headlining for 2 nights, June 14-15, followed by two weeks of grand opening events, with performances by renowned artists including, Melissa Manchester, Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery, comedian Kevin Nealon, John Lloyd Young, Lainie Kazan, Jane Monheit and many more.

Feinstein's at Vitello's will be home to a roster of local jazz, musical theater, comedy acts and some of today's most celebrated performers coming into town. Plans to outfit the new club with an eclectic mix of entertainers will bring spirited, one-of-a-kind performances to the San Fernando Valley's favorite Italian restaurant. Feinstein's at Vitello's is Michael Feinstein's first location in Southern California and plans to align with the vision of his other nightclubs, Feinstein's/54 Below in New York and Feinstein's at the Nikko in San Francisco.

"Music is my deep passion and this is a magnificent opportunity to create a new and exciting nightclub in Los Angeles! A few years ago I had heard about the performance space at Vitello's and on my first impression was so taken with the whole experience, from the welcoming atmosphere, to the marvelous food and service and of course the nightclub," says Michael Feinstein. "There's always something indefinable and magical about what makes a great club and I got excited when I discovered Vitello's. Having been lucky enough to start my career in piano bars and nightclubs, I learned that people crave the personal contact and connection of a room that is smaller because it creates the most honest kind of art. With the enhancements we're adding to the space, I feel that Feinstein's at Vitello's has the potential to become the premiere nightclub in Los Angeles and that is something we will work hard to achieve. It's going to be a party every night!"

Michael Feinstein is a pre-eminent force in contemporary music. As an Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, his career spans countless achievements on Broadway, five GRAMMY Award nominations, two Emmy nominations and legendary performances at The White House, Hollywood Bowl, Buckingham Palace and more. He currently serves as Principal Pops Conductor for the Pasadena Symphony, where he continues to support the legacy of the Great American Songbook to critical acclaim and champions music education with his Great American Songbook Foundation.

Michael Feinstein brings an unprecedented love and appreciation for American music to every venture, making him the perfect purveyor of theater arts in Los Angeles.

"The first time I saw Michael Feinstein perform at his New York club, Feinstein's/54 Below, I knew at that moment he was special. I thought about how I would reach out to him and propose some sort of partnership. Three weeks later, by sheer coincidence, he happened to walk into our club here in Los Angeles, Upstairs at Vitello's, and I knew it was meant to be," said Brad Roen, Co-Owner of Vitello's.

A family owned Italian restaurant for over 50 years, Vitello's is an iconic fixture in the Valley's Tujunga Village. In recent years, Vitello's has enhanced the space with their blossoming supper club, Upstairs at Vitello's, and private, members only speakeasy, The Rendition Room. Formerly named Upstairs at Vitello's, Feinstein's at Vitello's is nestled upstairs above the restaurant's main dining room, providing an intimate club setting with 125+ seats and the full dinner menu available to enjoy during performances. The room is currently being updated with plans to amplify the intimacy of the environment and transport guests to the world of genuine, homegrown hospitality and unprecedented talent. With Feinstein's incredible network of performers and musicians, there's no telling who may show up at Feinstein's at Vitello's.

Feinstein's at Vitello's is set to open June 14 with a headlining performance from Michael Feinstein. More details go to http://www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com.





