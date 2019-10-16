Michael Campion Joins Lythgoe Family Panto SNOW WHITE

Casting News! Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP) in association with the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, announce Michael Campion (Netflix's Fuller House) in the role of Prince Harry for their ten- year anniversary production of A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, (300 East Green Street, Pasadena CA 91101), featuring new songs and script, which will play a strictly limited engagement from December 13 through December 22.



Campion joins previously announced Olivia Sanabia (Disney Channel's Coop & Cami Ask the World, Amazon's original series Just Add Magic) as Snow White, Grammy Award winning recording artist and actress Michelle Williams as The Wicked Queen, Jared Gertner (Broadway's The Book of Mormon) as

Muddles, Garrett Clayton (Teen Beach Movie, Teen Beach 2, Hairspray Live!) as The Huntsman, and Tony Award Winner Neil Patrick Harris as The On Screen Magic Mirror.



The cast of A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS also includes local young dancers Isabella Baight, Lily Liquigan, Kira Chan, Sydney Thomas, Ella Rose Pagano, Evee Lee, Peter Hull, Kinley Cunningham, Kiana Fulgencio, Savannah Han, Lexi Hernandez, Evan Hernandez, Lauren Noy and Layla Krugh.



The production will be directed by Bonnie Lythgoe and choreographed by Emmy Award winners Napoleon and Tabitha D'umo (NappyTabs), with book by Kris Lythgoe. The production has music supervision, arrangements, and musical direction by Michael Orland. Casting is by executive producer Becky Lythgoe and Andrew Lynford, CSA. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



An updated version of the classic fairy tale, Princess Snow White joins forces with the Seven Dwarfs to defeat her wicked aunt, the Queen. In the style of British Panto, audiences are encouraged to interact, booing the baddies and cheering for the hero. A SNOW WHITE CHRISTMAS features family-friendly magic, with a comedic twist, dancing (with "So You Think You Can Dance" alumni), contemporary music and more.



There will also be a special student matinee on Friday December 13, 2019 at 11:00am, servicing over 2,000 Title One school children who will be introduced to the magic of live theatre for the very first time.



Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased online at www.thepasadenacivic.com or by calling the box office at 626-449-7360. Golden Tickets, which allow the ticket holder (children ages 4 - 12 only) a special on-stage experience during the production, are available for an additional $85.00 each. This will be the eighth holiday season of Lythgoe Family Panto in Pasadena, and the third at the Pasadena Civic.



Michael Campion stars on the hit Netflix series, Fuller House in the role of Jackson Fuller, the teen son of DJ Tanner played by Candace Cameron-Bure. This reboot of the uber-popular series, Fuller House is now in production for season five which will be the last season. He also simultaneously stars on the YouTube BRAT Network limited vampire series Red Ruby.



This busy guy is also a very accomplished magician, having performed at events and magic venues across the country. He is currently a Junior Member of Los Angeles' prestigious Magic Castle where he often performs. He recently performed magic at Hollywood's famous Montalban Theatre.



Campion previously starred opposite William Baldwin, Denise Richards and Tom Arnold in the feature film Christmas Trade. This busy teen is also one of the stars of the Robo-Dog and Robo-Dog Unleashed films where he worked alongside Jonathan Silverman, Patrick Muldoon and Olivia d'Abo. Another early credit was a starring role in the feature film Finding Eden.



A veteran of dozens of television commercials and short films, Campion also has a love of the theater. He has appeared in stage productions of The Wizard of Oz, Annie and The Little Mermaid, just to name a few.



When he isn't working professionally, he enjoys water sports, video games, the science of computer hacking and like a typical teenager, hanging out with friends. When not in Los Angeles, Campion lives in Florida with his parents where he is always eager to visit the many theme parks Florida has to offer.



Michael Campion is definitely a budding young Hollywood actor to watch!





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You