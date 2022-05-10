Metro Art Presents Acclaimed Artist Dorian Wood Performing XAVELA LUX AETERNA

Metro Art Presents a live performance of "Xavela Lux Aeterna" from acclaimed LA artist Dorian Wood, a chamber orchestra tribute to Chavela Vargas, at Union Station's historic Ticketing Hall on Friday, May 20, 2022. The doors open at 8 p.m. and the performance begins at 8:30 p.m.

A legendary Costa-Rican/Mexican singer, Chavela Vargas is best known for her renditions of Mexican rancheras and her impact on other genres of Latin American music. An influential song interpreter and a muse to figures like director Pedro Almodóvar, she was a trailblazing LGBTQ icon who paved the way for other queer and female artists in Mexico.

Wood originally premiered "Xavela Lux Aeterna" at Festival de Arte Sacro in Madrid. Initially scheduled for May 2020, the Union Station performance has been two years in the making and will be accompanied by Isaura String Quartet and guitarist Michael Corwin.

Born in Echo Park, Wood has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as a "performer who bends genres as much as bends gender in performances that are a little bit torch song and a lot avant-garde, delivering vocals that offer sublime beauty and pain."

Wood is a multidisciplinary artist based in Los Angeles whose subject matter is informed by her own perspective as a genderfluid brown person, a child of Costa Rican and Nicaraguan immigrants and an autodidact. She first gained attention performing in the queer bar circuit in Los Angeles. After a highly acclaimed debut album, "BOLKA," and a subsequent EP, "Black Pig Suite," they released their breakthrough album, "Rattle Rattle." Subsequent lauded works include the album "XALÁ," released in 2017 and recorded in Spain, and the 2020 twin albums "ARDOR" and "REACTOR."

She has created musical, performative and visual works that have been presented worldwide at institutions and festivals including The Broad, REDCAT, Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions and Pacific Standard Time in Los Angeles as well as internationally in Spain at Museo Nacional Del Prado, World Pride, Festival Cruilla and the City Hall of Madrid, and in Mexico City and Germany.

For additional information on the event, visit https://www.unionstationla.com/happenings/metro-art-presents-dorian-wood