Metro Art Kicks Off Summer With Screening Of Acclaimed Film SUMMERTIME

Metro Art Presents springs into summer with a live activation of the L.A.-loving, transit-centric film "Summertime" at iconic Union Station, Friday, June 24, 2022.

The program is free, but a reservation is required on Eventbrite .

The event begins outside the main entrance of Union Station at 6:30pm with a sneak peek of the Metro Art Bus (slated to traverse the streets of L.A. this summer), a poetry performance by the Get Lit Players and a DJ set by Sur Jazz.

At 7:30 p.m, festivities will move inside to the Ticket Concourse for the screening of Summertime. The program will open with performance poetry by featured poets Marquesha Babers, Mila Cuda, Paolina Acuña Gonzalez and Anna Osuna plus live music by Austin Antoine, who stars as Rah in the film.

Hailed as "One of the best films of 2021" and "absolutely glorious," "Summertime" takes place over the course of an imagined hot summer day in Los Angeles where the lives of 27 young Angelenos intersect as they weave in and out of each other's stories while moving through L.A. neighborhoods via bus and other active modes.

"Summertime" debuted at Sundance 2020 and was made by local filmmaker Carlos López Estrada in collaboration with a team of young spoken word artists - many of whom were then recent high school graduates with roots in local non-profit literacy organization Get Lit: Words Ignite.

While at the station, visitors can also view the Passageway Art Gallery exhibition "We Are...Portraits of Metro Riders by Local Artists."

For additional information on the event, visit https://www.unionstationla.com/happenings/metro-art-presents-summertime.