Method and Madness Presents Live Stream of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Method and Madness will be presenting Free Weekly Facebook Live Streams of classic plays, commencing with Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing on April 10 at 7 PM PST. The play is directed by Artistic Director Will Block and features Charles Pasternak and Charlotte Munson in the roles of Benedick and Beatrice.

Block says of the play: "Much Ado is a celebration of life and love. It's filled to the brim with sex, wine, sun, good cheer, and the redemptive power of connection and love. I can think of no better way to stave off the effects of quarantine than immersing yourself in Shakespeare's wonderful romantic comedy."

Rounding out the ensemble are Andrew Joseph Perez as Claudio, Kristyn Evelyn as Hero, Dawn Sam Alden as Leonato, Dennis Renard as Antonio/George Seacol, Jono Eiland as Don Pedro, Will Block as Don John, Ian Runge as Borachio, Michael Bigley as Conrade, Margaret Starbuck as Margaret/Sexton, Quinn Francis as Ursula/Hugh Oatcake, Nicole Ledoux as Friar Francis, Tom Block as Dogberry, and Griffith Munn as Verges/Messenger.

The stream can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/methodandmadnesstheater/. More information on Method and Madness can be found at https://www.methodandmadnessco.com/





