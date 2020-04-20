Method and Madness Presents A Facebook Live Stream Of Scott Barnhardt's GAMERS

Method and Madness presents a one night live Zoom performance of Scott Barnhardt's GAMERS, featuring the original cast from the 2016 World Premiere!

In this original take on the Pollyanna myth, naive orphan and radical optimist Paul E. Anderson finds his life turned upside down when he accidentally goes viral with a gaming video. He's summarily removed from his sheltered life in Somewhere, Ohio, and plunged into the cutthroat world of professional game streaming. Undaunted by his hostile surroundings and even more hostile co workers, Paul embarks on a crusade to bring light and life to what he insists is his forever and ever home. Let the Games begin!

Says Artistic Director Will Block: "Scott Barnhardt's wonderful zany world is a love letter to sticking to your guns and taking life by the horns. Scott, and his protagonist Paul, delights in turning the world on its head, because he understand that is generally where one gets the best views."

Featuring the original cast from the 2016 World Premiere Production: E.J. Cabasal as Paul E. Anderson, Will Block as @Blaze22, Nicolette Norgaard as @Samdude, Max Risch as @Slipthesquirrel, Adam Turney as Mr. Harrington and Sister Urte, and Quinn Francis as A388p. Original direction by Jeff Maynard.

Method and Madness streams plays every Friday at 7 PM. Streams can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/methodandmadnesstheater/. Additional company information can be found at https://www.methodandmadnessco.com/





