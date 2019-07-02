Meet The Women Turning Quentin Tarantino's Films Into A Cabaret Showcase

Tosca Rivola is thrilled to present the next night of TARANTINA, taking stage July 11, 2019. Since January, the once-monthly, all-woman cabaret showcase has transformed Club Bahia into a celebration of all things Quentin Tarantino. In each event, world-class acrobats, lounge singers, burlesque performers and more pay honor to the iconic femme-fatales that have enthralled, terrified and seduced us in films like Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill and beyond. Attendees enjoy special Tarantino-themed cocktails and authentic 80s dive bar atmosphere with the two-act show before dancing the night away to Tarantino soundtrack classics after the final performance. This July edition will be held several weeks before the world premiere of Tarantino's ninth film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The performance of TARANTINA will begin at 8:15pm, and the venue will close at 2am.

Rivola first conceived of TARANTINA near the end of 2018, realizing that many of her most cherished female characters in cinema were from Quentin Tarantino movies. As she started to conceptualize the production, she realized that many women in her close-knit performance community were a total shoe-in for the characters she was searching for. Casting couldn't have been easier!

"Tarantino has always displayed a unique focus on creating interesting female characters," says Rivola. "He's created some of the most iconic heroines and femme fatales in cinema history, never going into the cliches of the damsel in distress. I've always admired the outlaw woman in her many forms"

The show features stand out performers like Brynn Route, an acrobatic pole sensation who brings to life young Nancy Callahan from the iconic dingy stripclub scene in Sin City. Kyla Carter, an LA native contortionist and general style queen embodies the raw, unapologetic energy of Jackie Brown in her grapple over a firearm with Ordell Robbie. Donna Hood, one of LA's top burlesque entertainers and show producer herself, is stabbed awake by a perfectly swarovski'd syringe and performs a strip-en-pointe number as Mia Wallace from everyone's favorite Pulp Fiction. The show lets audience members be knee-deep in cinema's most memorable moments by giving them the opportunity to purchase "Experiences" that allow them to participate in ways they would have never dreamed.

TARANTINA has attracted an impressive following, both to the stage, and the audience. Many of the performers have worked with major stars like Jennifer Lopez, Dita Von Teese, Lizzo, and Guns & Roses. Since first premiering in January 2019, the once-a-month showcase has drawn hundreds of attendees largely through word of mouth. The show evolves every single month and always features one never-before-seen performance. In August, TARANTINA will begin to incorporate elements of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Tickets for the July 11th showing of TARANTINA can be purchased at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tarantina-tickets-61007876200. Additional events will be announced at https://tarantinashow.com/. Club Bahia is located at 1130 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90012.





