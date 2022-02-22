MashUp Contemporary Dance Company's 6th Annual International Women's Day Dance Festival Returns March 4-8

With 4 Days of Dance Classes, Panel Discussions, and LIVE and Virtual Performances featuring work from over 30 female choreographers, the 6th Annual International Women's Day Dance Festival offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate female artists while contemplating a future free of bias.

Dance industry and general audiences alike are invited to celebrate feminist advancements through dance, critically examine bias, and envision a future of gender equality at the International Women's Day Dance Festival (IWDDF) in downtown Los Angeles and West Hollywood from March 4 through 8.

The festival will host a free, public, all-level, body, age, and ability movement workshop; free dance classes for pre-professional and professional dancers; a downtown LA live performance and a virtual showcase highlighting local and international dance that embodies feminist values; as well as industry-led panels exploring topics related to gender identity, leadership, and community. Adapting the official theme set by the International Women's Day campaign (www.internationalwomensday.com), festival workshops and panel discussions will challenge audiences and participants to examine bias and inclusivity in line with this year's theme, Break the Bias.

Featuring dance works and instruction from over 30 female-identifying choreographers, IWDDF is a rare national opportunity to experience a wealth of thought and creativity coming from women in dance. The International Women's Day Dance Festival is made possible in part by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, the City of West Hollywood, the Los Angeles County Art Commission, and the California Arts Council.

Full festival information including registration, tickets, and covid policy, is available at mashupdance.com/iwddancefest.

FRIDAY, MARCH 4th - 12pm-4pm

Master Classes

2926 Gilroy Street Los Angeles, CA 90039

Pre-professional and professional dancers are invited to participate in free dance classes held at MashUp's resident Frogtown studio, taught by guest female-identifying choreographers and master teachers. Pre-registration required at mashupdance.com/iwddancefest.

11am -12:15pm - Master Class with Taylor Unwin

12:30pm - 1:45pm - Master Class with Mackenzie Martin

2pm-3:15pm - Master Class with Azuki Umeda

3:30-4:45pm Master Class Teresa Toogie Barcelo

SATURDAY, MARCH 5th - 11am-12:30pm

FREE

Empowered by Movement: All-level Dance Workshop

2926 Gilroy Street Los Angeles, CA 90039

People of all levels, bodies, ages, and abilities are invited to begin their morning with an empowering, free, outdoor, movement workshop taught by creative entrepreneur Sarah Rodenhouse (MashUp co-founder, Moved LA founder). This workshop makes dance and movement accessible, playful, and fun! Imaginative guided exercises and unique movement prompts allow each mover to be themselves, while connecting with everyone around them, in a lighthearted and judgment-free setting. Within this spirited workshop, dance and creative movement will not only spark much joy and laughter, but will also be used as a tool for deeper exploration including ways to examine and break down bias, build self-confidence, and manifest community action. Due to location capacity, pre-registration is recommended but not required at mashupdance.com/iwddancefest.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5th - 2pm and 7pm, $30

Break the Bias: A Choreography Showcase

2245 E Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90021

This thoughtful curation of feminist-centered live performance, featuring 18 emerging and established choreographers from Los Angeles and throughout the country challenges audiences to contemplate a various array of achievements and challenges women might face, including the duality of masculinity and femininity, the immoral history of misdiagnosing hysteria in women, and an exploration of platonic intimacy. Additionally, join MashUp Contemporary Dance Company and special guests at 6pm before the evening performance for a panel conversation addressing how the arts industry can do more and better to #BreaktheBias when it comes to gender identity. Tickets available at mashupdance.com/events.

Selected choreographers include: Amy Magasm, Anna Bauer, Ashley Tomaszewski, Azuki Umeda, Chloe Erlandson, Eli Dewitz, Gianna Burright, Haley Andrews, Haley Kostas, Hannah Huang, Leah Hartley, Mackenzie Martin, Nicole Hagen, Stephanie Heckert, Stephanie Mizrahi, Taryn Vander Hoop, and Taylor Unwin.

SATURDAY, MARCH 5th - 6pm

FREE

Breaking the Bias: Panel Conversation

2245 E Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

Show up a little early for the evening showcase to attend a thoughtful panel addressing how the arts and dance industries can do more and better to #BreaktheBias when it comes to gender identity. A panel of arts professionals will discuss their personal journeys in maintaining their identity and individuality as dancers/artists and community members, and what they've done to break down bias along the way. Learn from their insights and share your own perspective on how we can all live more authentically and inclusively.

SUNDAY, MARCH 6th - 1pm-7pm PST

FREE

LA Dance Artistic Director Summit

744 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046

This free day of programming invites the Los Angeles dance community to convene, build deeper community connections, and imagine what we can become together. Through master classes, panels, and a studio showing, pre-professional and professional dancers have the opportunity to train, connect, and gain insight from LA area female-identifying Artistic Directors. This project is supported in part by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood.

1:00pm-1:45 pm - PANEL: Journeys to Leading a Dance Company as a Female-Identifying Artist

2:00 pm-3:15 pm - Master Class with Jamila Glass (Los Angeles Contemporary Dance Company)

3:30-4:45pm - Master Class with Hannah Millar (Imprints Dance Company)

5:00 pm - 5:45 pm - Studio Showcase

6:00-7:00 pm - PANEL: Revitalizing and Reassessing the LA Dance Community

TUESDAY, MARCH 8th 6:00pm- 7:00 pm PST

PAY-WHAT-YOU-CHOOSE

International Women's Day Livestream Celebration - Live on Vimeo Pro!

Celebrate the official International Women's Day with a series of compelling dance films from female-identifying artists tackling topics like: an ode to the continued resilience of nature and the human psyche, an open letter to white supremacy, and a personal journey to experience belonging and connection. Contemplate feminist experiences and the ever-developing conversation surrounding them, all through art!

This donation-based virtual event includes a special guest speaker, celebratory toast, and remarks from MashUp's Creative Council. Selected choreographers include: Annie Grove and Riley Roberts, Charly and Eriel Santagado, Haley Bergeson, Jamison Curcio, Jordan Ryder, Kayla Aguila, Kelsey Ang, Leah LaGrange, Mackenzie Martin, Madison Hicks, Nicole Closson, Pritha Kundu. About MashUp Contemporary Dance Company: Founded in 2010, MashUp Contemporary Dance Company is committed to uplifting female-identifying artists and building community through contemporary dance.

Through its annual International Women's Day Dance Festival, National Women's Equality Day celebration, Company Class Series, Choreographic Residency Program, partnership with after-school program LA's Best, and other performances and special events, the company utilizes dance to encourage critical thinking about relevant feminist philosophies, support female-identifying artists, and provide points of connection for community members to engage with artmaking.

Learn more at www.mashupdance.com/ Registration & tickets available at https://www.mashupdance.com/iwddancefest.