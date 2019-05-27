MaryJo Mundy Celebrates Release of New CD “Fourteenth Confession: The Songs of Laura Nyro”

Singer MaryJo Mundy, a popular performer in the Hollywood and Los Angeles areas, is thrilled to be releasing her newest recording project, "The Fourteenth Confession: The Songs of Laura Nyro," for a One Night Only performance as the CD is released worldwide.

Appearing with MaryJo are her longtime band members, Ross Kalling - Piano, Tony Mandracchia - Guitar, Jonathan Richards - Bass, John Gannon - Cajon Drum with Alexis Fae Gach & Andrea Ross Greene - Backup Vocals.

selection for this evening, not confirmed yet, but may include: "Eli's Comin'," "Wedding Bell Blues," "I Never Meant to Hurt You," "Money," " Stone Soul Picnic/And When I Die" (With Girls), "Love Having You Around" by Stevie Wonder, and "Discontinued" by Julie Gold.

MaryJo Mundy is a powerhouse singer with amazing depth and range. This range is on full display on her debut CD "Halfway To Heaven" where she sings both standards and pop songs and on her this upcoming new recording, "The Fourteenth Confession - The Songs of Laura Nyro."

"The Fourteenth Confession: The Songs of Laura Nyro" CD Release party

(... Laura's songs plus a few by songwriters influenced by her!)

on Friday, June 14th @9pm

@ The Gardenia Supper Club

7066 Santa Monica Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Dinner at 7pm / Show at 9pm

Tickets are @25.00 (includes CD.)

RSVP at 1-323-467-7444

MaryJo Bio: She started her career in Chicago where she also was part of the girl group "The Blondes" with Sarah Motes-Ashley and Margaret Dill. Singing in rooms like the Gentry in Chicago is where her love of the American songbook began.

One of her most thrilling moments after moving to LA, was getting to sing with Barbra Streisand in her "Timeless" concerts at the Staples Center in Los Angeles after being called "Streisand's protégé" by Mr. Blackwell in an article he wrote in 2004.

captivating talent, MaryJo Mundy's honesty, backed up by a Broadway level belt, has brought multiple audiences to tears. nd when a song needs to be delivered quiet, that's when you see something you never expected, with great subtlety. As such she was invited to appear on Lee Lessack's CD "In Good Company" with the likes of nn Hampton Callaway. On it she sings the deeply moving "Never Saw Blue Like That" which inspired fans to travel across the country to hear her sing live. She also appears on Christine Lavin's "One Meatball," with a tribute to one of her dear friends Rick Starr and on "Christine Lavin & Friends," where she sings Manda McBroom & Michele Brourman's "Breathing" and also a song by Daniel Cainer, "I Do Not Want Baby."

She has given her heart and soul to the Los Angeles community by creating the longest running night for singers at the Gardenia Supper club (19 years and counting), this little diva continues to amaze and delight her audience with every performance. Musical Directors MaryJo has worked with are some of the finest in the business. In Chicago, Dan Stetzel and Becky Menzie and Chuck Larkin and in Los Angeles, Ross Kalling, Todd Schroeder, John Boswell, Tamir Hendelman, David Snyder and Ron Snyder.

Hearing MaryJo put her stamp on these Nyro classics is thrilling and it's just as exciting for me, longtime Nyrotic that I am, when she ventures deeper into Nyro's catalogue, finding gold in the driving "Money," (a song about Nyro's abhorrence of the business of music trumping its art), the sultry "The Confession" (paired with a welcome cover of "High Heeled Sneakers"), more playfulness in "The Cat Song," and down in the depths with the emotionally searing, "You Don't Love Me When I Cry."

From the liner notes by Richard Knight.

"What a memorable show! The CD - what a treasure, like the gal herself!" - Don Grigware/Broadwayworld.com

"MaryJo Mundy is a force of nature -a powerful singer with the ability to convey emotions warm and cuddly or deep and desperate, putting all her energy into each song and making each a completely personal statement." -

Elliot Zwiebach / Cabaret Scenes

"Sexy Mama" Live at the Gardenia: https://youtu.be/pvgRPQnaSb0

The CD "The Fourteenth Confession: The Songs of Laura Nyro" is available from the Blujazz/Pop Label, and will be available across the world on www.MaryJoMundyMusic.com, CDBaby, iTunes.com, Amazon.com, and other steaming outlets.





