MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Series Continues With New Guests

The Saturday, Aug. 7 edition will showcase the talents of singer/songwriters India Carney and Ren Farren Martinez, and trumpet player Mike Cottone.

Aug. 2, 2021  
The Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Music at the Odyssey series, curated and emceed by bass player and actor John Snow, features a unique roster of musical artists across different spectrums, from jazz to folk to R&B to pop. The Saturday, Aug. 7 edition will showcase the talents of singer/songwriters India Carney and Ren Farren Martinez, and trumpet player Mike Cottone. The house band includes Snow on bass, Paul Cornish on piano and keyboard, and Harry Terrell on drums.

WHEN:
Saturday, Aug. 7 at 8.p.m.

WHERE:
Odyssey Theatre
2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90025

HOW:
• (310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or www.OdysseyTheatre.com
• Visit us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/OdysseyTheatre
• Follow us on Twitter: @OdysseyTheatre_

TICKETS:
$25
Discounts available for students and seniors. Call theater for details.


