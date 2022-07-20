MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Adds Performance of Tony Abatemarco Cabaret WIDE EYED IN WONDER

With the previous two performances of Wide Eyed in Wonder-Escapades and Serenades along Love's Trail of Longing sold out, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Music at the Odyssey series has announced one additional performance on July 30.

A new evening of cabaret created by and starring multiple award-winning actor Tony Abatemarco and musician John Snow, Wide Eyed in Wonder features songs from the American songbook-including classics by George and Ira Gershwin, Rodgers and Hart, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer, Les Paul and Mary Ford, as well as favorites by Joni Mitchell, Elvis Costello and Lennon/McCartney-sung by Abatemarco to arrangements by Snow, who accompanies on piano and bass. Musical numbers are interspersed with patter between the two and stories from Abatemarco's colorful life.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHEN:

Saturday, July 30 at 8 p.m.

WHERE:

Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025

PARKING:

â€¢ $5 in the on-site parking lot

â€¢ Street parking available

TICKETS:

$30