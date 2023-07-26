MUSE/IQUE Continues Concert Series, MUSIC = POWER with BERNSTEIN AT HEART: Learning is Living 

Performances are  on Thursday, August 3 at 7:30 pm at The Huntington Library and Sunday, August 6 at 7:30 pm at The Skirball Cultural Center.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour Photo 1 Krysta Rodriguez Will Return to INTO THE WOODS For Final Weeks of National Tour
CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 2 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24 Photo 4 A STRANGE LOOP, HADESTOWN, FUNNY GIRL Center Theatre Group's 2023/24

MUSE/IQUE Continues Concert Series, MUSIC = POWER with BERNSTEIN AT HEART: Learning is Living 

MUSE/IQUE continues its yearlong concert series, MUSIC = POWER with BERNSTEIN AT HEART: Learning is Living on Thursday, August 3 at 7:30 pm at The Huntington Library in San Marino and Sunday, August 6 at 7:30 pm at The Skirball Cultural Center in West Los Angeles. The ensemble is joined by soprano Anna Schubert, tenor Ashley Faatoalia and, from the Colburn School, Australian youth violinist James Birch.
 
Leonard Bernstein's legendary "Young People's Concerts" helped define our modern imagination. Four months after the Broadway debut of West Side Story, Leonard Bernstein's groundbreaking educational series with the New York Philharmonic was delivered to audiences worldwide via television. Inspired by Artistic and Music Director Rachael Worby's idol, we learn how these famed telecasts became a blueprint for learning and a lesson in the power of knowledge that still resonates today.
 

Program includes West Side Story “Mambo,” Copland's Appalachian Spring (“Simple Gifts”); James Taylor's Fire and Rain (sung by Ashley Faatoalia); Ginestera's Estancia - Malambo movement; John Lennon - In My Life (sung by Anna Schubert); Mozart - Concerto #4 - movement #1 (performed by Colburn violin soloist James Birch); Bach - Prelude in F minor; On the Town, "Times Square"; and West Side Story Concert Suite No. 1 (“Maria,” “One Hand, One Heart,” “Somewhere,” “Balcony Scene” - sung by Ashley and Anna).
 
Broadcast to millions in America and abroad, the immensely popular series, “Young People’s Concerts,” was the winner of multiple Emmy, Peabody and Edison awards. Bernstein presented the unique blend of spoken words and music known as the "Young People's Concerts" throughout his tenure as music director of the New York Philharmonic, and for several years after. His enjoyment, and his audience's, can be seen vividly captured by the video cameras. He is an intensely interactive teacher, getting his audience to sing, springing a quiz full of trick questions, and singing a Beatles song to demonstrate a point.

Jamie Bernstein in “Leonard Bernstein: A Born Teacher” wrote, “So when my father talks in one “Young People's Concert” about the overture to "Marriage of Figaro" as "a roller coaster ride," he's not kidding! Conducting Mozart's music was every bit as thrilling to him as riding the Cyclone at Coney Island - and take it from me: he brought the same heightened level of engagement to both activities.”

That was exactly it: Leonard Bernstein loved music. ALL of it. And he gave a clear signal to his audiences that it was OK to love all music — and not to put a value judgment on one genre over another. He was the unsnobbiest person you could ever hope to meet. He loved people and was curious about everything.  Luckily for all of us, it wasn't enough for Leonard Bernstein to compose music and conduct orchestras. He felt equally compelled to talk about music — to try and explain what made it tick, what made it good, and what made it affect us in all the ways that music does. The other piece of good luck was that Leonard Bernstein and television came along at the same time. They were born for each other.

Bernstein's great gift was his ability to convey his own excitement about music. Watching him explain sonata form or the difference between a tonic and a dominant, you had the sense that he was letting you in on a wonderful secret, rather than drumming facts into you that might prove useful later.  It doesn't matter what the subject is; a teacher's own passion is going to improve the student's ability to absorb and process the information. Excitement is contagious.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Ruskin Group Theatre In Santa Monica Presents A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, August 18 Photo
Ruskin Group Theatre In Santa Monica Presents A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE, August 18

Ruskin Group Theatre presents Arthur Miller's  “A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE” starring Ray Abruzzo, opening Friday, August 18, 2023.

2
WALKING IN SPACE to Make its World Premiere at Theatre West Photo
WALKING IN SPACE to Make its World Premiere at Theatre West

Experience the groundbreaking world premiere of WALKING IN SPACE at Theatre West. Prepare to be mesmerized and transported to a whole new dimension of entertainment. Don't miss this extraordinary debut that pushes the boundaries of imagination.

3
Interview: Skylar Astin Celebrating SONDHEIM in EVERYBODY RISE! At the Hollywood Bowl Photo
Interview: Skylar Astin Celebrating SONDHEIM in EVERYBODY RISE! At the Hollywood Bowl

A stellar cast of Broadway babies and leading men will gather for one-night only this Sunday evening July 30, 2023, to honor the late, great Stephen Sondheim in Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration. Curated by Robert Longbottom and Kevin Stites, Kevin conducts the most talented cast of Patti LuPone, Sierra Boggess, Sutton Foster, Skylar Astin, Norm Lewis and Brian Stokes Mitchell. I had the chance to chat with Skylar before he began rehearsals for Everybody Rise!

4
Margaret Cho Extends LIVE & LIVID Tour Through The End Of 2023 Photo
Margaret Cho Extends LIVE & LIVID Tour Through The End Of 2023

Margaret Cho continues to be the must-see comedian with her recent inclusion in VOGUE Magazine's “9 best female comedians of all-time' alongside other comedic icons Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner and Wanda Sykes. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre Video Video: First Look at an All New Trailer For MYSTIC PIZZA at La Mirada Theatre
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch an All New Trailer For BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at La Mirada Theatre
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover Video
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video Video
Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunite in Music Video
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-8/11)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jazz Vocalist Josephine Beavers & Legendary R&B Crooner Howard Hewett debut Songs and Music from the New, Historic Docu Film; The Musicians; Green Book: An Enduring Legacy
Catalina Jazz Club (7/28-7/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Led Zeppelin Tribute by Led Zepagain
Libbey Bowl (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gladys Knight
Hollywood Bowl (8/16-8/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks on Aug 18th
Hollywood Bowl (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Center's Summer SoundWaves
The Music Center (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble and Bang on a Can All-Stars
The Ford (8/31-8/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You