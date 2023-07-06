MUSE/IQUE Continue MUSIC = POWER Series With CENTRAL AVENUE: OPEN HOUSE

Tennessee Whiskey & Fresno Chile Productions have announced the West-Coast premiere of If I'm Good, by Ronnie Larsen, will be extended for one performance. Winner of the Fringe's Best Two Person Show and named Best of the Broadwater, If I'm Good tracks the story of two people from different ends of the political spectrum and explores how we got to the disunity we have in America today. The final performance will be July 6th, 2023 at the Broadwater Black Box.