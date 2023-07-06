MUSE/IQUE Continue MUSIC = POWER Series With CENTRAL AVENUE: OPEN HOUSE

Performances take place July 12, 15, and 16.
MUSE/IQUE continues its yearlong concert series, MUSIC = POWER with CENTRAL AVENUE: OPEN HOUSE -- The Extraordinary Story of the South LA Music Legends Who Changed the World, conducted by Artistic and Music Director Rachael Worby, on Wednesday, July 12 at The Beehive, 1000 E 60th Street, Los Angeles CA 90001 and on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 at Memorial Park, 85 E Holly Street in Pasadena, CA 91103. At all three performances, doors open at 6:30pm and the music begins at 7:30pm.
These special open house performances are free to the public; RSVPs required at muse-ique.com/
The program – one of the most popular, acclaimed performances from the 2022 season – is back by popular demand. If you missed it the first time, now is your chance to celebrate the legacy of jazz that began on Central Avenue, the west coast’s answer to the Harlem Renaissance. It pays tribute to some of the many brilliant artists and visionaries who made an impact on Central Ave., such as Alvin Ailey in dance and choreography, Merry Clayton in gospel, and Duke Ellington, Dexter Gordon and Count Basie in jazz, and more.
The guest artists include Sy Smith, LaVance Colley, DC6 Singers Collective and Myron McKinley, music director & keyboardist, Earth, Wind and Fire. The stellar band includes Ian Martin (bass), Stacey Lamont Sydnor (drums), Tony Pulizzi (guitar). As part of the Central Avenue event, students from the Thomas Jefferson High School Band will be performing, led by Michael Gray.
Curated and led by Artistic and Musical Director Rachael Worby, who said, “One of the soul satisfying concerts in our history is Central Avenue, which we performed last year for the Central Avenue-Jefferson High School student body. Now we are pleased to bring this special concert with free admission to an even larger audience at The Beehive in Los Angeles and Memorial Park in Pasadena. This truly fulfills our mission of making radically engaging live music experiences, accessible for all. Built on a tradition of community and collaboration, we create events that feature an eclectic mix of artists and artistic disciplines – and in this case truly celebrates our LA musical heritage -- in unconventional locations, spaces where art typically does not happen. MUSE/IQUE creates transformative musical adventures and illuminates the music that shapes our lives.”
About Central Avenue
From the 1920’s-1950’s Central Avenue was the heart of African American cultural life: LA’s answer to the Harlem Renaissance, and the epicenter of the West Coast jazz scene. Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Lena Horne, Duke Ellington, and Billie Holiday were regulars in the local clubs. Quincy Jones has famously said, when he moved to LA as a young man he didn’t know about the music on the Sunset Strip, but he sure knew Central Ave. In this performance, MUSE/IQUE honors and celebrates the legacy of Central Avenue and its impact on our city and beyond.
One of the most compelling aspects of this period on Central Ave. was the relationship between the art and cultural life happening on the street, and the extraordinary arts programs at the local public high school, Jefferson High. During this period, Jefferson educated an incredible list of important American artists including Alvin Ailey, Carmen De Lavallade, Dexter Gordon and Etta James.
From the Historic Central Avenue Resource Center, “The 1940s was a watershed decade for Central Avenue. The tremendous influx of African American migrants during and after World War II put major strains on the community---during the war years, 50,000 newcomers settled in and around the Avenue, with more arriving after the war.”
In “Central Jazz,” historian Gary Marmorstein notes, “During the 1940s, the decade connecting World War II and the dawn of the so-called Eisenhower Era, Los Angeles was a mecca for black musicians. Among the notable jazz musicians who arrived in those days and hung around the scene were Charlie Parker, Art Tatum, Nat "King" Cole, Howard McGhee, Kenny Dorham, Ray Brown, Red Callendar, Jimmy Rowles, Oscar Peterson, Barney Kessel and Shelly Manne; those who were raised or came of age here include Charles Mingus, Dexter Gordon, Eric Dolphy, Hampton Hawes, Zoot Sims, Art Pepper, Teddy Edwards, Sonny Criss, Harold Land Sг., Jimmy Knepper and Art Farmer.
From the Journal of African American Registry, “The same way many know Harlem as a historically Black enclave, the area in and around Central Ave was ironically referred to as "Little Harlem" due to its striking similarities. Harlem's Apollo theatre and its importance to the neighborhood can be taken by the same token, referring to the many jazz clubs on Central Ave.”
A KCET TV 2015 documentary, “When Central Avenue Swung: The Dunbar Hotel and the Golden Age of L.A.'s 'Little Harlem’” by Hadley Meares noted about the area’s Dunbar Hotel, “Everybody who was anybody in the jazz world stayed at the Dunbar -- Ella Fitzgerald, Cab Calloway, Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Fats Waller, Nat King Cole, Lena Horne, Billy Eckstein, Jelly Roll Morton, Ray Charles and Count Basie. Celes King III, a future Tuskegee Airman, became fascinated with flying after the bandleader and frequent Dunbar guest, Jimmy Lunceford, took him up in his private plane.”
“When the big bands came to play in the all-white venues across town, their black musicians would almost take up entire floors at the hotel. Musicians would tune up in the mezzanine or harmonize at the bar. Duke Ellington and his high strung band threw raucous parties at the hotel, filled with ‘chicks and champagne everywhere.’"
About the artists performing in Central Avenue
Multi-talented and gifted pianist, producer, songwriter, programmer and film scorer, Myron McKinley is the current music director and keyboardist of the legendary R&B Jazz Funk group “Earth, Wind & Fire” that holds a record of winning 7 GRAMMY® Awards including the “GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award” in 2016. Upon graduating from USC, McKinley quickly began performing with award-winning artists such as Chaka Khan, Mary J. Blige, Faith Evans, Cece Winans, Harry Connick Jr., Jodeci, Yolanda Adams, Chicago, Puff Daddy, Dr. Dre, Brandy, Stevie Wonder, Whitney Houston, Stanley Clarke, Gerald Albright, Karen Clark-Shears, Chante Moore, Tupac Shakur, Doc Powell, Vesta, Backstreet Boys, Regina Bell, Tyrese, Hanson, James Ingram, Brian McKnight, Patti LaBelle, Monica, Dru Hill, Keith Sweat, Morris Day, Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat, Gerald Levert, Ashford & Simpson, Deborah Cox, Tamia, Emotions, Gloria Gaynor, Christina Aguilera, and En Vogue.
Myron also heads the Myron McKinley Trio with Ian Martin and Stacy Lamont Sydnor and has recently released a remake of Michael Jackson’s hit song “Man In the Mirror” in collaboration with bass legend Stanley Clarke.
Sy Smith has long since solidified her place in the world of underground soul music (she’s often called “the hardest working woman in underground soul”). This Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter and producer helped cultivate the nu-soul scene in that city more than 10 years ago, a scene which now easily boasts some of the most progressive artists of that genre to date, some of whom came directly from Smith’s own band line-ups (including Thundercat and Kamasi Washington).
Her catalog includes 5 studio albums, with contributions from a who’s who of producers (James Poyser of The Roots, Ali Shaheed Muhammad of A Tribe Called Quest and Nicolay of The Foreign Exchange).
All 5 of her albums, including her brand new project “Sometimes A Rose Will Grow In Concrete” have been heralded by critics around the world for Smith’s lyrical dexterity, her vocal whimsy (often colored with a very distinctive rhythmic swing that’s all her own) and her ability to spin a story like few others in soul music. Listeners often remark on Smith’s vocal range, which moves effortlessly from a speakeasy, gritty alto all the way to a stratospheric soprano whistle register reminiscent of the late Minnie Riperton.
Smith’s career began as a backing vocalist on some of the music industry’s most coveted gigs. She has provided supporting vocals for the late Whitney Houston, Sheila E., Meshell Ndegeocello, Chaka Khan, Usher, Macy Gray and The Rickey Minor Band (as seen on “American Idol” for six seasons and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”). Most recently though, she’s caught the ear of jazz aficionados as a featured guest with GRAMMY®-winning trumpeter Chris Botti. Audiences around the world are often astounded to see Smith’s voice and Botti’s trumpet go note-for-note in playful competition on stage, and her performance of “The Look Of Love” on his GRAMMY®-nominated DVD “Live In Boston” is an audience favorite. Jazz critics have also taken note of Smith’s solo performances in her genre-bending presentations (e.g. “SySingsJanet!”, her jazz-reworking of classic Janet Jackson songs), which include her often sitting in on piano, synth bass and manipulating her own vocal effects with an onstage processor.
Smith has received two NAACP Theater Award nominations, both for best supporting actress in a comedy/musical, for her theater work in Los Angeles (Michael Ajakwe’s If You Don’t Believe: A Love Story, Body Language), and she has numerous television acting credits (“Ally McBeal,” “How I Met Your Mother,” “American Dad”). Her voice can be heard as the character of Aisha on the popular video game franchise “Saint’s Row” (she also wrote/produced some of the music for this game!). She has an Emmy nomination for her songwriting (Best Music/Lyrics for “Welcome Back All My Soulmates” for HBO’s “Dancing In September”). This NYC-born/Washington DC-raised woman is a proud graduate of Howard University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
LaVance Colley's interest in music began at age three while listening to gospel music. He has fused the presence, range, creativity and fervor of a gospel vocalist with the versatility and ins and outs of jazz and the heart of rhythm and blues to develop a style all his own. By age 18, LaVance could be found singing background for recording artists Kenny Latimore, and Chante Moore. He began touring with them, and from that experience, learned the ins and outs of the music industry. His ability has afforded him many opportunities, all of which LaVance carries with utmost humility. Other artistic works to his credit are as follows: performing with Beyonce Knowles, singing back up for Pharrell Williams on “Ellen” the Ellen Degeneres show for the “Hidden Figures” movie, being the emcee/lead singer for Postmodern Jukebox, and singing with Diana Ross, Kat Graham, Shoshana Bean, Mary, Shanice, Sy Smith, New Hip Hop artist Eamon, and Eric Roberson, to name just a few. All of which have been blessed with the smooth background stylings of this priceless voice. Musical directors and producers such as Ray Chew, Ricky Minor, and Buster and Shavony, (GRAMMY® award winners for “The Prince of Egypt” Soundtrack) are well acquainted with the person and the talent that is LaVance and have also taken advantage of his rare gift.
A special highlight in LaVance's life was when he was afforded the opportunity to be a featured Artist at the NAACP Theater Awards in 2013. Another highlight of his career was his appearance and performance in the promotional commercial for the hit movie “The Fighting Temptations,” graciously, alongside Beyonce Knowles. Another accomplishment was accompanying Diana Ross on the Tsunami Victim Telethon in 2005. From 2005 to 2008, LaVance was afforded the opportunity to live in Osaka, Japan and perform in a number of shows for Universal Studios Japan. One in particular was a tribute show to the late Michael Jackson. His time there was spent honing his gift even more, and preparing for the next stages of his life. After Japan, LaVance became the lead singer,
co-band leader, and vocal director of a band called Xpress, that traveled throughout Asia singing at five star hotels. With that experience, he learned that being a good leader is just as important as singing well onstage.
His sensual and yet angelic voice captivates audiences abroad commanding and maintaining their full and undivided attention with every note. Colley has overcome many obstacles and is no stranger to hard work and dedication. This self-made, self-driven, self-sufficient vocalist is a strong believer in perseverance and the power of the heart. LaVance sings from his soul.
The DC6 Singers are an LA-based a capella, gospel, and motown group comprised of six dynamic and energetic singers - Jyvonne Haskin, Jantré Haskin Christian, Tia Simone, Margaret Best-Collins, Matt Bloyd, and Ronald O’Hannon. Together, these individual artists have brought their shared passion for music as well as their uplifting and charismatic performances to audiences across the country via national TV (“Ellen”- the Ellen Degeneres Show, Hallmark's “Home & Family,” “The Steve Show”) and live events. In harmony, the DC6 Singers deliver a unique approach to gospel and motown standards and breathe new life into classic and current pop standards, ranging from The Beatles to Adele. Catch the DC6 Singers on all social media, @dc6singers.
