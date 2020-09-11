MSA Launches Online Broadway Intensive

The faculty includes Julius Rubio, Eric Anthony Johnson, Malik Kitchen, Annelise Baker and more!

McDonald/Selznick Associates (MSA) is producing a unique Broadway Dance experience for elite dancers from teens to early-career professionals. The live, interactive, online intensive will stream worldwide from the New York office of MSA September 18, 19, and 20. The faculty includes Nick Kenkel, Adam Cates, Travis Greisler, Amanda Flynn, and Broadway performers Julius Rubio, Eric Anthony Johnson, Malik Kitchen, Annelise Baker, Rachel Schur, Darius Barnes, Jolina Javier, Lawrence Alexander, Ian Fitzgerald, and Colby Lindeman. Students will learn material from current Broadway shows and get advice from experts on all things Broadway! Further details and registration can be found at: https://www.laestablishment.com/msaeducate.

"We created the MSA Intensives to allow dancers to connect with industry greats who not only provide guidance and valuable individualized feedback, but who are also able to meet and greet dancers they may eventually hire once our industry returns," says MSA Partner and Senior Agent Tony Selznick.

"As well as focusing on providing a continuation of learning for young dancers, we also wanted to cultivate the mentor/dancer relationship which we believe plays a vital role in the development and eventual success of dancers in this industry," says Erin Marino, Director of the MSA Education Department.

In New York City, MSA represents a diverse roster of world class talent of all skill sets. MSA's team of agents work on behalf of top actors, singers, and dancers. MSA clients work in all genres - Film, Television, Theatre, Commercials, Print, Tours, Live Events, and more. Agents Bre O'Toole, Greg Uliasz, and Rebecca Harrell will be hosting the event and look forward to scouting the high caliber talent that the agency is known for. "We programmed this event specifically for dancers who dream of lighting up the Broadway stage! Prior to the pandemic, we were incredibly grateful to represent performers in almost every Broadway production. This event is so special because we are able to hire our current clients to educate, inspire, and demystify the industry for the next generation of stars," says MSA Agent and former Casting Director Greg Uliasz.

Founded in 2000 by Julie McDonald and Tony Selznick, McDonald Selznick Associates (MSA) is a creative talent agency representing a unique class of artists in the entertainment industry. With more than 30 years of experience, MSA has earned its status as the global leader in its field whose clients have been nominated for and won multiple awards. MSA believes that amazing things happen when the right people connect. We introduce our top talent to every corner of the entertainment industry and turn our clients dreams into actual accomplishments. As the industry's pioneering dance agency, we've always been ahead of the curve, leading the market with cutting-edge ideas and innovation.

