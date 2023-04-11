Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MEDEA REFRACTED Comes to The Getty Villa Theatre Lab

Performances run on Saturday, April 29, at 3pm and 7pm, and Sunday, April 30, at 3pm. 

Apr. 11, 2023  

MEDEA REFRACTED Comes to The Getty Villa Theatre Lab

Getty presents Medea Refracted, a play about how two women, Medea and The Nurse, navigate the aftermath of violence and trauma and are brought out of the dusty tomes of Greek mythology and into our world in search of redemption.

Created by Constance Strickland and directed by Jonathan Takina Taylor, the work-in-progress performances will take place at the Getty Villa Museum on Saturday, April 29, at 3pm and 7pm, and Sunday, April 30, at 3pm. Click Here. The play is produced by Theatre Roscius.

At the city's edge, Medea, the nurse, and the women of her community refract violent histories. Each woman battles an event from her past, an action done or done to her. As they grapple with the weight of these actions, they gesture toward healing. This is a ritual. Through movement, text, and music, we explore the question: Can these women re-enter society in a healthy manner, and can their re-entry be welcomed?

This performance is the culmination of Strickland's many years investigating Medea. Her work explores intergenerational trauma, race, motherhood, and mental health.

"As a Black woman-led theatre company, the resources and support for the work can be lacking. For 10 years this year, Theatre Roscius has been creating and self-producing new work that focuses on the mental health and well-being of women," says Strickland. "To be able to share the work at the Getty Villa Museum is not an invitation we take lightly and allows us to uplift the women whose stories we tell to a broader audience. The residency is a priceless gift that we are honoring. We thank the community for their support."

The ensemble includes Lydia Li, Bibi Mama, Judy Marcelline, Constance Strickland, Siera Williams, and cellist Sophia Bacelar.

For over a decade, Getty has hosted its Villa Theater Lab series, an exciting forum for the reinterpretation of classical theater. These workshops feature new translations of Greek and Roman plays as well as contemporary works inspired by ancient literature. Past performances have included Letters from the Black Sea, Cassandra, an Agony, After Iphigenia, Cowboy Elektra, and more.




NCISs Rocky Carroll To Star In August Wilsons HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED At Los Angeles Photo
NCIS's Rocky Carroll To Star In August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED At Los Angeles Theatre Center
NCIS's Rocky Carroll to star in Los Angeles premiere of August Wilson's 'How I Learned What I Learned'
The Pacific Jazz Orchestra Reveals 2023/24 Season at Launch Event Photo
The Pacific Jazz Orchestra Reveals 2023/24 Season at Launch Event
The Pacific Jazz Orchestra, Los Angeles' first jazz orchestra, announced their 2023/2024 concert season lineup and primary sponsor during their official launch party on April 8th at United Recording.
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS to Open at Musical Theatre West This Month Photo
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS to Open at Musical Theatre West This Month
Take a trip to Paris as it comes to life post-World War II with tap, jazz, ballet, and a romance for the ages!Musical Theatre West is debuting its spring production of An American in Paris this month.
Photos: First Look at Elizabeth McGovern in AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS Photo
Photos: First Look at Elizabeth McGovern in AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS
Get a first look at photos of Geffen Playhouse's U.S. premiere of Ava: The Secret Conversations.

More Hot Stories For You


AN AMERICAN IN PARIS to Open at Musical Theatre West This MonthAN AMERICAN IN PARIS to Open at Musical Theatre West This Month
April 10, 2023

Take a trip to Paris as it comes to life post-World War II with tap, jazz, ballet, and a romance for the ages!Musical Theatre West is debuting its spring production of An American in Paris this month.
Photos: First Look at Elizabeth McGovern in AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONSPhotos: First Look at Elizabeth McGovern in AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS
April 10, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Geffen Playhouse's U.S. premiere of Ava: The Secret Conversations.
Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and California State University Present Workshops of THE BOYS AND THE NUNS!Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and California State University Present Workshops of THE BOYS AND THE NUNS!
April 10, 2023

The Latiné Musical Theatre Lab, a home for developing and advocating for new works of latiné-written musical theatre, and the theatre department at California State University Fullerton have announced the development of Sandra Delgado and Michael McBride's new musical, 'The Boys and The Nuns.'
THE GODFATHER Will Be Streamed at The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills as Part of Month-Long 86th Anniversary CelebrationTHE GODFATHER Will Be Streamed at The Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills as Part of Month-Long 86th Anniversary Celebration
April 10, 2023

THE GODFATHER, the Academy Award-winning film starring Al Pacino and Diane Keaton directed by Francis Ford Coppola is coming up next on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Fine Arts Theatre Beverly Hills month-long celebration of their 86th Anniversary this month.  Get your tickets 25 cents movie tickets today at retro 1937 ticket prices. 
Photos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTYPhotos: First Look at Tony Award Winner Paul Sand's THE PILOT WHO CRASHED THE PARTY
April 9, 2023

Something mysterious is going on. Danger, not out of the question. Something… funny. Add a classical string duo. Written and directed by Tony Award winning actor and Second City alum Paul Sand, the world premiere of The Pilot Who Crashed the Party opened at Hollywood’s Broadwater Theatre. Check out photos from the production here!
share