MASAO AND THE BRONZE NIGHTINGALE is Now Playing at CASA 0101 Theater

Now Playing through May 15, 2022, CASA 0101 Theater is the World Premiere of MASAO AND THE BRONZE NIGHTINGALE, written by Dan Kwong and Rubén Funkahuatl Guevara, based on a short story written by Rubén Funkahuatl Guevara, directed by Dan Kwong and starring Michael Sasaki as Masao Imoto and Angela Oliver as Charlene Williams, The Bronze Nightingale.



Other members of the cast include: Greg Watanabe (through May 1), Dan Kwong (May 6-15), José A. Garcia, Sachiyo K, Roberta H. Martínez, Isaac Cruz, Scott Golden, Jon Gentry and Hanna-Lee Sakakibara.



Dan Kwong, Writer and Director said, "Rubén Funkahuatl Guevara and I have known each other since my career as a solo performance artist in 1989, through Highway's Performance Space. Since then our artistic paths have continued to cross with increasing frequency. The combination of Rubén's lifelong relationship with the Japanese American community and my more recent intersections with the Mexican American community have led us to work together naturally and easily."



Rubén Funkahuatl Guevara said, "I wrote MASAO AND THE BRONZE NIGHTINGALE in 2015 for the Little Tokyo Historical Society's short story contest. I showed the story to Dan Kwong and Emmanuel Deleage in 2019 and Emmanuel suggested we find funding to adapt my short story into a stage play. We received initial funding form the Eastside Arts Initiative in 2019 and later by the Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs and the California Arts Council."



In the aftermath of World War II, formerly incarcerated Japanese Americans are shocked to discover Little Tokyo has become "Bronzeville," an African American community. When a Japanese American jazz musician from Boyle Heights falls for a Bronzeville singer, the ripple-effect of their romance causes upheaval in every direction as the Japanese, Black and Mexican American communities react.



The show will be presented at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 East 1st Street (at St. Louis Street), Boyle Heights, CA 90003 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. through May 15, 2022.



Tickets are $30 for General Admission, $25 for Students and Seniors, $20 for Boyle Heights residents, $25 for Groups of 10 or more, $20 for Groups of 20 or more. The play is three acts and the Running Time of the show is 150 minutes, not including intermissions. Special Guest Speakers will be featured after Sunday matinee performances. For tickets and more information, please call 323-263-7684 or visit www.casa0101.org