MAKE FASCISM FUN AGAIN to Debut at The Elysian Theater

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Make Fascism Fun Again will be presented on The Elysian Main Stage October 26-27. Eric Davis (Red Bastard, Cirque du Soleil) and Lia Tamborra unleash an interactive political satire about power, obedience, desire, and the seductive pleasure of giving your agency away.

What do Dad, the Government, and God have in common? And why does that make you so horny? Through bouffon, clown, audience participation and physical theater, Davis and Tamborra explore the appetites beneath authoritarian politics.

Part rally, part religious revival, part grotesque pageant and part nightmare, MAKE FASCISM FUN AGAIN turns its attention toward a question more uncomfortable than whether authoritarianism is bad: why can giving up power feel so good?

Eric Davis is an award-winning performer, director and creator best known for his critically acclaimed bouffon character Red Bastard. His work has received numerous international festival awards, and he has created and performed with Cirque du Soleil, including ALEGRIA and IRIS.

Lia Tamborra is a performer and writerwriter and physical-theater maker whose works include Hypatia and the Heathens, Dangersparkle and the Lion, and D'Illusion - The Houdini Musical.

Together, Davis and Tamborra use the ancient license of the fool to investigate a distinctly contemporary problem: what happens when the desire to be free collides with the desire to be taken care of?

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 06 Hrs 56 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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