MAKE FASCISM FUN AGAIN to Debut at The Elysian Theater
Performances will run October 26-27.
Make Fascism Fun Again will be presented on The Elysian Main Stage October 26-27. Eric Davis (Red Bastard, Cirque du Soleil) and Lia Tamborra unleash an interactive political satire about power, obedience, desire, and the seductive pleasure of giving your agency away.
What do Dad, the Government, and God have in common? And why does that make you so horny? Through bouffon, clown, audience participation and physical theater, Davis and Tamborra explore the appetites beneath authoritarian politics.
Part rally, part religious revival, part grotesque pageant and part nightmare, MAKE FASCISM FUN AGAIN turns its attention toward a question more uncomfortable than whether authoritarianism is bad: why can giving up power feel so good?
Eric Davis is an award-winning performer, director and creator best known for his critically acclaimed bouffon character Red Bastard. His work has received numerous international festival awards, and he has created and performed with Cirque du Soleil, including ALEGRIA and IRIS.
Lia Tamborra is a performer and writerwriter and physical-theater maker whose works include Hypatia and the Heathens, Dangersparkle and the Lion, and D'Illusion - The Houdini Musical.
Together, Davis and Tamborra use the ancient license of the fool to investigate a distinctly contemporary problem: what happens when the desire to be free collides with the desire to be taken care of?
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