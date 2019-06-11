MADONNA VS THE GO-GO'S, A Musical Showdown OpensÂ September 6

Based in Los Angeles, So Madonna is the Ultimate Tribute Act to 1980's Madonna! Focusing on the material girl's glory days ('83-'90), they dress up, celebrate, and make every day feel like a holiday, complete with iconic wardrobe changes, choreography, and memorable Madonna moments. Playing your favorites, from "Borderline" and "Burning Up" to "Like A Prayer" and "Vogue," they'll make you want to GET UP ON THE DANCE FLOOR!

Based in the LA region of Southern California, Totally Go-Go's is the only all-female tribute to the Go-Go's anywhere! Totally Go-Go's pays homage to the Go-Go's legacy as the first all-girl band to top the Billboard charts. Totally Go-Go's captures the essence of the exuberance and worry-free decade of the 80's. Their joyous, musical 60 minute ride includes tracks off the Go-Go's groundbreaking first album, "Beauty and the Beat," follow up album, "Vacation", as well as hits from later album, "Talk Show". The show also includes tracks from Belinda Carlisle's and Jane Weidlin's solo careers, spanning genres of punk, new wave and power pop.

Imagine a showdown between Madonna and the Go-Go's. Well, it's happening at The Grove Theatre.

Madonna vs Go-Go's, a Musical Showdown performs on Friday, September 6th at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $28, $33 and $38 and may be purchased at the Box Office, online at www.grovetheatre.com or by calling (909) 920 - 4343. The show is appropriate for all ages. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street in Downtown Upland.





