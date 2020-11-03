Los Angeles Philharmonic Explores Solitude in episode 7 of LA Phil's SOUND/STAGE

Tune in Friday, November 6, at 10am.

Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic explore solitude in the seventh episode of the LA Phil's SOUND/STAGE series, Friday, November 6, at 10am. Through the musical selections and the ancillary content, the program captures various aspects of solitude, striking a balance between too much and not enough and the pathway music can provide in finding peace in a tumultuous time.

The concert portion of the program features Dudamel and the LA Phil performing Thomas Adès' Dawn, in its U.S. premiere, and Duke Ellington's melancholy Solitude, arranged by Morton Gould. Though very different, both works convey the ups and downs the feeling of being alone can evoke.

Further exploring the topic is an online conversation with LA Phil Creative Chair for Jazz Herbie Hancock. In the discussion, the long-time practitioner of Nichiren Buddhism shares how he uses solitary or internal practices to achieve a greater understanding of how we can be alone yet connected. Solitude through meditation and as a form of healing is also examined in Living Resistance, one of The Ford's Digital Festivals, through various forms of wellness with an emphasis on providing communities of color with access to spaces for solitude and self-care.

The SOUND/STAGE site also includes an essay from writer Pico Iyer, titled "Solitude." The work distinguishes the differences between solitude and feeling alone and draws out how certain experiences, like connecting to music, can be most transformative when experienced in solitude.

Additional content includes a bonus performance featuring pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet playing a graceful, melancholic work by Erik Satie and a multi-genre playlist provided by Adès that illustrates the expansiveness of the subject.

All SOUND/STAGE performances were filmed outdoors at the Hollywood Bowl under strict adherence to public health guidelines, with all performers maintaining social distance.

PROGRAM:

Solitude

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Thomas ADÈS Dawn (U.S. premiere)

ELLINGTON Solitude

Includes an exclusive performance of Satie's Gymnopédie No. 1 by Jean-Yves Thibaudet, essay by Pico Iyer, interview with Herbie Hancock, and a special wellness workshop from The Ford.

Additional programming information for upcoming episodes will be announced.

WHEN:

November 6, 2020, at 10AM

WHERE:

i??laphil.com/soundstage

