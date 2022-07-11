Los Angeles Launches 'The Realm Company' By Chasen Greenwood

Los Angeles can expect a fresh new post-pandemic "performance experience" with the launch of The Realm Company by bicoastal dancer, choreographer, singer and actor Chasen Greenwood. The Realm Company will be giving patrons and others a preview of what is to come when it launches fully in September-with a blackbox performance to original music on Sunday, July 17 at Westside School of Ballet. The 4-7pm event is a small fundraiser with hors d'oeuvres and cocktails.

The evening begins with a red carpet, step and repeat pictures at 4 p.m., early refreshments by the Tavern on Main with the performance beginning at 5 p.m. Afterward, Greenwood will share a brief presentation about The Realm Company, followed by more hors d'oeuvres, toasts, and opportunities for donors to contribute to support The Realm Company first full-length performance 'Realm' planned to be held in September at The Broad Stage of Santa Monica's 'Edye,' which promises to surprise audiences with impromptu and immersive experiences.

The preview 7/17 performance will include several types of choreography including Afro as well as contemporary ballet. The all-original music is composed by musical prodigy Taylor Briggs, a graduate of the prestigious Berklee College of Music, and son of Nashville great Tim Briggs.

The Realm Company wants to share more than dance. Greenwood wants the impact of his company to be a lasting legacy that affects how people see the world and each other. The company's mission is to "spread light, inspiration, and love" through its performances. It does this by creating abstract works with original and re-imagined stores inspired by movies, television, and theater.

For Greenwood, the performance and fundraiser set for July 17 was inspired by the Netflix thriller-drama "Stranger Things." He said that he grew up understanding domestic abuse first hand and used fantastical visions he had as a child about a drummer boy and a demon as a foundation for the good-versus-evil choreographic story: "I used to have dreams about this and I always had a fascination about good versus evil, because many times when I was afraid growing up in my situation I would resort to angels, hoping for the best, and trying to be positive," Greenwood said. "I've always had a fascination with that theme. I feel all of us have that dark side, and then we've got the light side."

Greenwood's dancers are some of the best local regional talent, hailing from the San Diego City Ballet, Santa Fe Ballet, and Mariinsky, along with strong commercial experience. The Realm Company dancers are picked primarily through his advanced dance classes at Westside School of Ballet, Greenwood said. He said he looks at how a dancer moves with his choreography, whether they spin their creativity into it rather than a resume. "Once I see you and you catch my eye that you're picking up my movement, that you look beautiful doing it, and that you're your own artist and putting your own twist on it as well," he explains. "That is usually what inspires me to go up and offer you a contract."

There isn't a dance hierarchy because Greenwood wanted everyone to work hard as a collaborative. "Balanchine was the same way. He always said Corps dancers danced just as hard as soloists. And, as of right now we are all one. This is one cast," Greenwood said.

One dancer is Elise Filo, a principal dancer with the American Contemporary Ballet where she danced for five seasons. Filo said the environment that Greenwood creates for the rehearsals and performances is extraordinary. "Chasen's charismatic energy is contagious & his artistic vision is inspiring. It is really special to be a part of this new vision for dance and art," Filo said. "There are so many unique perspectives being brought to this company and it feels like a fresh direction that is filling a void in the industry. As a choreographer & director Chasen is amazing to work with-he creates an incredible environment that makes dancers feel free & empowered while also striving to grow and improve."

"One to Watch"

Recognized by The Argonaut's 'Westsiders to Watch' in March 2022, Greenwood found himself collaborating with performing arts peers in several inventive projects throughout the pandemic, which included weekly performances on Marley Floor on Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade. Plus a short film made by Neutrogena, which he choreographed, and was given short commercial film acclaim and props. To keep himself in shape and engaged with other contemporary ballet pros, Greenwood worked with adult dance students at Westside Ballet. Beginning as a sub, he now teaches five packed classes a week. Several advanced adult ballet dancers approached him in Fall of 2019, explaining the collaborative projects created hope in the third covid wave. Greenwood responded by spearheading a collaborative fundraising Gala in October 2021 to raise funds for his next project. And then some funding angels stepped forward with the intent to help birth 'Realm.'

Featured in Dancer Magazine as "one to watch" after completing a nationwide tour as soloist with State Street Ballet, Greenwood's choreography won "Best Young Choreographer" at Regional America Southwest. He worked with artists such as Lady Gaga's choreographer Richy Jackson and Director Neal Brennan for an Xbox Super Bowl commercial.

Greenwood trained on full scholarship with Pacific Northwest Ballet, Joffrey Ballet, Houston Ballet, and Ballet Austin. He began his career performing with Leann Rimes, performed in the West Coast premiere of "Newsies," and in the musical Casper (national tour). Recent work was choreographer for "En Avant" produced by Neutrogena studios and director Sarah Jean Williams-as well as a project for National Geographic with director Roger Fishman.

The Realm Company

"You arrive. You step onto the red carpet, greeted by flashing lights from photographers as you enter into the space. You feel something bigger is about to happen. Something bigger than you and something bigger than us," shares Greenwood's new company's vision. "You take your seat, the lights fade, and you close your eyes taking in that moment of pure silence. You feel the power in the stillness. Then, the sounds of pointe shoes walk around you, and the audience, as dancers take their places. You open your eyes, see the dancers dancing telling us a story. The theatrics, drama, romance, laughter and hope. This is theater... this IS the something bigger than us. This is a young man's dream and he is sharing his art and welcomes you to THE REALM BY CHASEN GREENWOOD. Take my hand on a journey you can dream and be anything you want to be."

According to the Executive Summary for The Realm Company, the "Realm experience" is about the exploration of the combination of contemporary ballet, theatrical themes, stories and elements such as theater, singing, acting and fashion. "TRC" will carry out its mission through TV/Film, festivals and events to further the spirit of collaboration with other performing art companies. TRC aims to work with artists locally, nationwide, and internationally to reach as many people as possible.

There will be two main performance months in September 2022 and May 2023. For years one and two, they project four sold out show weekends featuring 10 professional dancers.

Community Engagement

During the balance of the year, the company will have community outreach performances to bring people together and celebrate community. TRC will engage in commercial opportunities, in various entertainment festivals, that showcase up and coming choreographers, other various talented artists, and even established companies. Five years from now, they project six sold out show weekends, expanding their main performance months, and growing to 20 professional dancers.

The Realm Company Preview Performance & Fundraiser takes place on Sunday, July 17, 4-7pm at Westside School of Ballet, 1709 Stewart Street, Santa Monica, CA 90404. Featuring an original score, step & repeat red carpet, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres.

The first full-length Realm Performance will be performed at The Broad Stage's Edye space at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center, 1310 11th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401. Show dates and times TBD - Coming September 2022.