THE LUCKIEST WOMAN ALIVE to Make World Premiere at Hermosa Beach

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What happens when the United States collapses, Americans become refugees-and one woman somehow believes everything is going exactly her way?

RimoVision Group, a South Bay 501(c)(3) nonprofit theatre company, will present the world premiere of The Luckiest Woman Alive, an original dark comedy written and directed by Ray Hanna, running September 25 through October 4, 2026, at Second Story Theatre inside the Hermosa Beach Community Center.

In a near future shaped by the collapse of the United States, Mallory Hope arrives at a Canadian resettlement camp as an American refugee looking for a fresh start. By almost any reasonable measure, Mallory's world has fallen apart. Mallory sees it differently. Against formidable odds, she believes she is the luckiest woman alive-and, astonishingly, she may be right.

Her improbable good fortune soon carries her from the uncertainty of a refugee camp into the world of the global elite. But something has followed Mallory into her new life: a voice in her head that she knows is not simply her imagination.

What begins as one woman's extraordinary streak of luck becomes a darkly comic exploration of survival, identity, ambition and the stories people tell themselves when reality becomes almost impossible to accept.

'Mallory loses the world she knows and somehow concludes that she's lucky,' said writer-director Ray Hanna. 'That contradiction is where the comedy begins. But underneath it is a question I think all of us recognize: when life becomes frightening or absurd, how much of what keeps us going is reality-and how much is the story we choose to believe?'

The Luckiest Woman Alive continues RimoVision Group's mission of creating fearless original comedy that combines sharp humor with genuine emotional stakes and reflects the world audiences actually live in.

The production stars Margarita Fernandez as Mallory, with Todd Martinez as Dewin, Grace Li as Raven, Annie Laurie Malarkey as Jezebel, Martin Renteria as Ned, and Savannah Haislip as Dr. Jesse.

The creative team includes Blair T (original music), Carolina Toma (costumes), Elise Benz (audio and lighting), and stage managers Ali Toma and Deja Carrillo.

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