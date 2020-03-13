Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Postpones and Cancels Upcoming Performances

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Dear LACO family,

Due to the escalating impact of COVID-19, LACO has made the difficult decision to postpone our Baroque Conversations performances on March 12 and 13 to a later date and cancel the Ravel, Strauss, + Contreras concerts on March 28 and 29. However, we do intend to premiere at a future LACO concert Juan Pablo Contreras' work Lucha Libre!, a LACO Sound Investment Commission that was to be premiered this month.

We had been looking forward to sharing these concerts with all of you and are heartbroken by these cancellations, but the safety of our musicians, audience and staff will always take precedence.

Thank you for your support and understanding. Please stay safe!

BEN CADWALLADER





