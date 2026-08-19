Los Angeles Ballet Unveils 2026-27 Season Featuring COPPÉLIA, Hollywood Bowl Debut & More

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Los Angeles Ballet has revealed its 2026-27 season, featuring 10 works across programs at the Hollywood Bowl, BroadStage, Royce Hall, The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and Dolby Theatre. The season is the company's largest in terms of programming to date.

Highlights will include Los Angeles Ballet's Hollywood Bowl debut with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, a new work by Artistic Director Melissa Barak, the return of the company's Nutcracker, works by Christopher Wheeldon, Jerome Robbins, Paul Taylor and Ma Cong, a world premiere by Maté Szentes, and the company premiere of Coppélia.

Los Angeles Ballet at the Bowl

Hollywood Bowl | September 8, 2026

Los Angeles Ballet will make its Hollywood Bowl debut alongside the Los Angeles Philharmonic in a program of Mexican and American music for orchestra and ballet.

Barak will create a new ballet set to Gabriela Ortiz's Kauyumari. The program will also feature George Balanchine's choreography from Who Cares?, set to music by George Gershwin.

Carlos Miguel Prieto will conduct a program that additionally includes Silvestre Revueltas' Janitzio, four dance episodes from Aaron Copland's Rodeo and José Pablo Moncayo's Huapango.

American Icons

BroadStage | September 24-26, 2026

Presented in recognition of America's 250th anniversary, American Icons will celebrate American choreographers and composers with a triple bill featuring works by Jerome Robbins, Paul Taylor and Melissa Barak.

The program includes Robbins' The Cage, set to Igor Stravinsky's Concerto in D for String Orchestra; Taylor's Dilly Dilly, featuring music by Burl Ives; and an encore presentation of Barak's Wavelength, featuring a score by David Lawrence and a collaboration with fashion house ETRO.

The Nutcracker

Royce Hall at UCLA | December 11-13, 2026

Dolby Theatre | December 18-27, 2026

Los Angeles Ballet's production of The Nutcracker, choreographed by Thordal Christensen and Colleen Neary to Tchaikovsky's score, will return for 17 performances.

The production incorporates Southern California imagery into the traditional holiday story, including a Spanish-style Hancock Park home, calla lilies, bougainvillea, California poppies, the forests of Big Bear, Venice Beach archways and the Pacific Ocean.

Performances at the Dolby Theatre will feature the Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra conducted by Gavriel Heine.

A sensory-friendly performance will be offered December 26 at 2 p.m. in partnership with the Autism Society Los Angeles Chapter.

Nutcracker Tea

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills | November 21-22, 2026

Los Angeles Ballet's annual holiday fundraiser will return with a tea experience featuring sweets and savories, a themed craft, photo opportunities and excerpts from the company's production of The Nutcracker.

Proceeds support Los Angeles Ballet initiatives including its outreach and education programs.

Movers and Shakers

The Wallis | February 4-6, 2027

Los Angeles Ballet will return to The Wallis with Movers and Shakers, a mixed repertory program highlighting contemporary choreographers.

The program will feature Christopher Wheeldon's Polyphonia, set to music by György Ligeti, and Ma Cong's Carry Me Anew, set to music by Nils Frahm.

A world premiere choreographed by Maté Szentes will complete the program.

Coppélia

Dolby Theatre | June 10-13, 2027

Los Angeles Ballet will conclude its season with the company premiere of Coppélia at the Dolby Theatre.

Featuring choreography by Arthur Saint-Léon and music by Léo Delibes, the comic ballet follows Swanilda as she investigates the mysterious Dr. Coppélius and his lifelike doll, leading to mistaken identities and mischief.

Performances will feature the Los Angeles Ballet Orchestra conducted by Gavriel Heine.

The season will also continue Los Angeles Ballet's outreach and education initiatives, including A Chance to Dance, which provides free ballet and movement programming, and Power of Performance, which provides free performance access to community organizations throughout Los Angeles County.

Season subscriptions range from $69-$346. Standard individual tickets range from $38-$157, while performances featuring a live orchestra range from $45-$165. Discounts are available for students, children, seniors, educators, first responders, veterans and active-duty military members.

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