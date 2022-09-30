Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Los Altos Youth Theatre Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR.

Full of catchy songs and exciting dance routines, Disney's High School Musical JR explores issues of friendship, first love, and acceptance.

Sep. 30, 2022  
Los Altos Youth Theatre Presents HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, JR.

Los Altos Youth Theatre will present its fall mainstage musical production, Disney's High School Musical JR. Performers range in age from 12-19. Based on a Disney Channel original movie written by Peter Barsocchini, Disney's High School Musical JR centers on the blossoming relationship between Troy, a high school jock, and Gabriella, the new smart girl at school.

Troy Bolton, the star athlete at a small-town high school, falls for nerdy beauty Gabriella Montez at a holiday karaoke party. When they return to campus, Troy and Gabriella audition for the upcoming school musical. Meanwhile, the jealous Sharpay Evans and her brother Ryan conspire to squelch their chances. The two must struggle to make it to auditions while also meeting their existing obligations to the basketball team and the academic decathlon.
Full of catchy songs and exciting dance routines, Disney's High School Musical JR explores issues of friendship, first love, and acceptance.

Directed by Cindy Weisberg, High School Musical JR will be performed eight times: Friday through Sunday, October 28-30, and November 4-6, at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos.
Performances: October 28 at 7:00pm, 29 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, 30 at 2:00pm, November 4 at 7:00pm, 5 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm, 6 at 2:00pm.

Tickets are available at losaltosstage.org, or by calling the box office at 650-941-0551.

Los Altos Youth Theatre's mission is to provide young artists with the opportunity to collaborate with professional artists in rehearsing both plays and musicals. It is our belief that people of all abilities have the right to experience and participate in the arts and that theatre offers uniquely positive avenues for building relationships, developing creativity, and increasing confidence.


