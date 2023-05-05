Los Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Sondheim and Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love, and the creation of art.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Los Altos Stage Company Presents SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Los Altos Stage Company presents Sunday in the Park with George featuring music and Lyrics by STEPHEN SONDHEIM and a book by JAMES LAPINE, June 2-25, 2023.

Inspired by the iconic painting by Georges Seurat, Sunday in the Park with George, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece, merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love, and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter, Georges Seurat, won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

All performances are at the Bus Barn Theater in Los Altos. Wednesday through Saturday performances are at 8:00 PM; Sunday performances at 3:00 PM. ﻿ Content Advisory: Most LASC Mainstage productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions about this particular production, please call the box office for more information at 650-941-0551.




