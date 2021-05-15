Loren Smith Presents THE LOVE SHOW

Loren Smith Is Back With A Brand New Virtual "Love Show!"

Recording Star Loren Smith brings his legendary "Love Shows" virtually with this brand new concert event. Loren Smith has graced stages literally around the world; now experience him like never before, right in the comfort of your own home!

Loren promises an evening of classics you know and love, the originals that you have bopped along to, an all-star band, and some special guests for never before seen performances. Loren welcomes Virtual Sensation Leroy Sanchez for a duet you do not want to miss. Then the trio is back! You have seen them on the road! You have heard them across the world! Now catch an exclusive performance from Loren as he welcomes his friends/bandmates Loren Battley and Jarrett Johnson for an unforgettable all new arrangement!

This evening promises to warm hearts, create smiles, and spread love! Join Loren and friends for an unforgettable evening of music, "The Love Show!"

June 7th 8pm EDT, PDT, & GMT

For Tickets: Click Here!

IG-@sanglorensmith