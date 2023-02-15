Long Beach Symphony Presents Orff's CARMINA BURANA And Ana Lara's ANGELES DE LLAMA Y HIELO

On Saturday, March 11, Long Beach Symphony, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, will excite the audience with the passion of two choruses, three soloists, a world-renowned piano duo, and the musicians of Long Beach Symphony as Orff's Carmina Burana and Lara's Angeles de Llama y Hielo ignite the Terrace Theater.

Mexican composer Ana Lara is among the most notable, versatile, and highly respected classical music composers at work in Mexico today. Inspired by the evocative poetry of her countryman Francisco Serrano, Angeles de Llama y Hielo (Angels of Fire and Ice) present a meditative orchestral exploration of spirituality, encompassing the soul of orchestral music.

Carmina Burana was composed in 1937 by Carl Orff. This vivid and musically engrossing suite of works for soloists, choruses, and orchestra is a masterful creative setting of 23 pieces of medieval poetry entertaining people with the joys of the tavern, nature, love, and lust. The stage will erupt as it is graced with revered soloists Anna Schubert, Ashley Faatoalia, James M. Schaefer, Long Beach Camerata Singers, South Bay Children's Choir, and the audience favorite Silver-Garburg piano duo.

Audiences will enjoy the Classical Series' fun and elegant evening, including live ensemble in the lobby, pre-concert talk, and the ability to "Sip & Enjoy" in the concert hall.

Long Beach Symphony will present an evening of powerful extremes on Saturday, March 11, at 8 p.m. at the Long Beach Terrace Theater. Doors will open at 6:30 for a 7pm pre-concert talk that promises additional insights into the evening's music. Individual concert tickets start at $32. Customized packages and savings are available by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1. For tickets and information, visit LongBeachSymphony.org.