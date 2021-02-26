Long Beach Playhouse New Works Festival Returns In A Digital Space

On April 2, 2021, the Long Beach Playhouse kicks off its 30th New Works Festival (NWF) online.

New Works is a national competition for plays that have never been produced. A call for scripts is made and playwrights submit their works to the Playhouse. The New Works committee reads all of the submissions and votes on the two best plays submitted.

"We receive as many as 100 submissions from playwrights each year," said Jane Nunn, New Works Committee Chair of the Long Beach Playhouse. "We are honored to read their plays and appreciate the willingness of the authors to put forth their work for our review."

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March, the Playhouse was about to present the 2020 NWF winners' staged readings in the Studio Theatre. The Festival was put on hold to be presented in person at a later date, but due to the ongoing safer at home orders the decision was made to present both the 2020 winners and 2021 winners virtually over weekends in April and June of 2021.

The former year's winners are The Dénouement, to be read on April 2nd, and The Clipper, to be read on April 3rd. Following the presentation, a facilitated discussion is held with the audience, this year via YouTube live.

"Because these plays are performed as readings, the focus is on the words and inflection. The audience pays attention in a different way because there's nothing to distract from the script," said Roxanne Patmor, New Works Committee member and LBP Board President.

"One of the most important things we can do is encourage playwrights. New Works exemplifies what it means to be a community theater," said Sean Gray, Artistic Director for the Playhouse. "I encourage the public to watch. It's a chance to see something new and actually participate in the dialogue about the plays."

Thanks to a generous sponsorship by the Port of Long Beach this event will be free for all of the community.

Patrons won't want to miss the event in April where the 2021 Winners will be announced LIVE on air! For more information on the New Works Festival events go to LBPlayhouse.org and click on New Works Festival.

The Long Beach Playhouse is located at 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach, CA, 90804, right across from the Recreation Park golf course. The Playhouse is community-supported theatre with programs and events that cut across age, gender, ethnic, and cultural boundaries.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.lbplayhouse.org or call 562-494-1014.