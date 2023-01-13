Long Beach Opera Presents the World Premiere of THE ROMANCE OF THE ROSE

Continuing an important tradition of presenting groundbreaking new works, Long Beach Opera will present the world premiere in February of 2023 of Kate Soper's fantastical and darkly comic opera The Romance of the Rose. The composer/librettist describes the work as "an operatic exploration of the ways in which love, sex, and music wreak havoc on our sense of self." The Romance of the Rose performs February 18, 19, and 25, at the Warner Grand Theatre in San Pedro; tickets now on sale at longbeachopera.org.



Soper's singular compositional voice returns to LBO after Voices from the Killing Jar (presented in 2021) with this premiere that blends an oft-neglected sense of comedy in opera with a genre-smashing adventure story of epic proportions. Soper, inspired by the namesake 13th Century poem, has created a boundary-breaking work that defies all categorization. In a thrilling opus that examines one Dreamer's quest for a literal rose, The God of Love, Shame, Lady Reason, and their cadre of followers lull the audience into a dreamlike world that deftly highlights the profound juxtaposition of beauty and absurdity in our own human folly.



Pulitzer Prize finalist Soper fills her newest opera with music that defies tradition and will envelop the theater in new ways with a blend of modernistic shrieks and wails, madrigalistic finery, auto-tuned didacticism, all in tandem with Soper's gift for lush Romanticism. The world premiere production, directed by James Darrah, will inhabit multiple spaces within the historic art deco Warner Grand Theatre and is designed by a carefully selected design team-who has crafted a unique setting for the work. LBO Artistic Director James Darrah, who is known for creating successful award-winning world premiere productions for composers including Ellen Reid (LA Opera, Prototype), Missy Mazzoli (Opera Philadelphia, NYU Skirball, Miller Theater, and Opera Omaha) and Mark Adamo/ John Corigliano (Santa Fe Opera), will be joined by conductor and LBO Music Director CHRISTOPHER ROUNTREE in guiding the orchestra through this unique and sonically engaging work.



The Romance of the Rose freely beguiles, charms, and terrifies with no moral allegiances or moral compass and promises to lead audiences thrillingly astray.



Originally slated to premiere in April of 2020 on the East Coast, The Romance of the Rose was a much-anticipated event by The New Yorker writer Alex Ross who stated "Nothing on the spring schedule had whetted my anticipation more than Kate Soper's The Romance of the Rose." The piece was also covered multiple times in features by The New York Times, and recently was lauded as an upcoming season highlight by the Times in December 2022 because of Soper's "specialty of turning dense, thorny, seemingly unmusical sources into elegant, surprisingly poignant art."



After the Covid-19 cancellation, LBO's new Artistic Director James Darrah was introduced to the piece and found the musical storytelling, operatic innovation and compositional voice irresistible and especially in line with the new era and artistic identity of Long Beach Opera. He selected Rose to be the opener of LBO's 2023 season, giving this opera that defies definition a well-deserved world premiere that shouldn't be missed.



LBO Artistic Director and Chief Creative Officer, James Darrah, says "The Romance of the Rose is such a singularly unique creation that I hesitate to even call it an opera as it seems reductive. While it plays into our expectations of everything that a big opera with fantastic voices should offer us, it also mocks our own obsessions with narratives and our fear of abstraction. The work quickly plunges us headfirst into Kate Soper's wild and wonderful sense of sound merging with voice to yield an overwhelmingly original evening of pure theater. She's also not afraid of comedy and possesses an elegant self-awareness - which frankly seems very welcome in our current moment as audience members too."