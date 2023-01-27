Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Liveone Launches All-Stars Talent Competition Series

A winner is selected each quarter. Four finalists will compete for $100K value in prizes.

Jan. 27, 2023  
Liveone Launches All-Stars Talent Competition Series

LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today the launch of the LiveOne All-Stars Talent Competition Series, a year-long competition to celebrate the best and the brightest of the 3,000+ talented artists, both past and present, who have been featured across LiveOne's platforms over the past five years.

Starting on Friday, March 31, 2023, there will be four quarterly competitions, with each winner advancing to the Final All-Stars Talent Competition, where they will compete for the All-Star title. The final competition will be a LiveOne PPV livestream event on New Year's Eve (Dec 31, 2023), and the winner will be chosen with the help of the live global audience.

The launch of the LiveOne All-Stars Talent Competition Series celebrates LiveOne delivering over the past five years exciting, high-quality entertainment to fans across the globe. LiveOne has provided over 5.2 billion impressions, 334 million livestream views and over 100 hours of music. It is now setting out to conquer even more of the entertainment market while continuing its mission to discover and help break emerging artists while bringing the world together through outstanding music and entertainment.

The four All-Star finalists will each receive a total prize package worth $10,000 in value, including promotion across the LiveOne network. The finalists will compete for the chance to win prizes for up to $100,000 in value, including a new Tesla, during the pay-per-view New Year's Eve Finale. Additional fan prizes, giveaways and exclusive content will be promoted throughout the series, including digital meet & greets, NFTs, exclusive custom merchandise and more.

LiveOne's on-camera host and celebrity reporter, Chelsea Briggs, will be the emcee throughout the All-Stars competition. Commanding well over 100 million views as the host of LiveZone, One Rising and a number of other LiveOne series, Briggs will guide viewers through the year-long experience, introducing the talent and providing exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with the participating artists.

The "All-Stars" format will include the best artists derived from LiveOne's slate of music franchises - LiveZone, Music Lives, One Rising, Music Lives On and LiveOne Presents, which includes multiple series of virtual live performance experiences, featuring artists from around the world. A LiveOne panel of judges will select artists to compete, based on live performances, talent interviews, and exclusive content on LiveOne.

"It's been an exciting first 5 years for LiveOne," said Robert Ellin, LiveOne's CEO and Chairman. "We've surpassed several milestones, including delivering over 5.2 billion impressions and 334 million livestreams. Our members have skyrocketed to nearly 3 million, and now they get to decide who is the biggest talent among over 3,000 artists who have been featured on LiveOne. We are thrilled to celebrate our artists and our fans in one big global music event!"

LiveOne franchises are home to over 3,000 artists spanning across all music genres, including Afrobeat, EDM, Hip Hop, Latin, R&B and Country Music.

LiveOne members and music fans will be able to view all four of the quarterly competitions as well as the All-Stars finale on New Year's Eve on LiveOne.com. Keep checking back for announcement of participants in the first competition on March 31, 2023.



Matt Cook Named Executive Director Of Blue 13 Dance Company Photo
Matt Cook Named Executive Director Of Blue 13 Dance Company
Arts leader Matt Cook has been named Executive Director of Blue13 Dance Company, the Los Angeles-based dance ensemble known for presenting aesthetically and culturally daring live performances throughout the US and abroad for over 20 years.
Review: Gleeful GREASE Revs Up Nostalgia in La Mirada Photo
Review: Gleeful GREASE Revs Up Nostalgia in La Mirada
Despite outdated, cringe-inducing tropes, McCoy Rigby Entertainment's new production of this ubiquitous rock-and-roll stage musical---now on stage at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts through February 12---manages to still entertain thanks mostly to the superb musical numbers energetically performed by its talented cast.
REDCAT Presents The Wooster Group/Bertolt Brecht: THE MOTHER, February 8-12 Photo
REDCAT Presents The Wooster Group/Bertolt Brecht: THE MOTHER, February 8-12
From Feb. 8 to 12, 2023, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles presents The Wooster Group with a new production of Bertolt Brecht's 1932 play, The Mother.
Illustrator/ Storyboad Artist Janet Kusnick To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award Photo
Illustrator/ Storyboad Artist Janet Kusnick To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At ADG Awards
The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced that Illustrator/Storyboard Artist Janet Kusnick will be presented with an Art Directors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award by the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council. The celebration will take place at the 27th Annual ADG Awards on Saturday February 18, 2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Making the announcement was Guild President Nelson Coates, ADG and Awards Producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.

More Hot Stories For You


REDCAT Presents The Wooster Group/Bertolt Brecht: THE MOTHER, February 8-12REDCAT Presents The Wooster Group/Bertolt Brecht: THE MOTHER, February 8-12
January 26, 2023

From Feb. 8 to 12, 2023, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles presents The Wooster Group with a new production of Bertolt Brecht's 1932 play, The Mother.
Illustrator/ Storyboad Artist Janet Kusnick To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At ADG AwardsIllustrator/ Storyboad Artist Janet Kusnick To Be Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At ADG Awards
January 26, 2023

The Art Directors Guild (ADG, IATSE Local 800) has announced that Illustrator/Storyboard Artist Janet Kusnick will be presented with an Art Directors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award by the Illustrators and Matte Artists (IMA) Council. The celebration will take place at the 27th Annual ADG Awards on Saturday February 18, 2023, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Making the announcement was Guild President Nelson Coates, ADG and Awards Producers Michael Allen Glover, ADG and Megan Elizabeth Bell, ADG.
Photos: First Look At The Cast of SELLING KABUL At Ensemble Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look At The Cast of SELLING KABUL At Ensemble Theatre Company
January 26, 2023

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) begins the new year with the third show of its 2022-23 Season, the suspenseful thriller, SELLING KABUL, written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas.
Orange County's Rose Center Theater Unveils Star-Studded Cast For Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAIDOrange County's Rose Center Theater Unveils Star-Studded Cast For Disney's THE LITTLE MERMAID
January 26, 2023

Get ready to dive into the enchanting world of Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Rose Center Theater in Orange County!
Pasadena Chorale Presents The MISSA PANGE LINGUA of Josquin DesprezPasadena Chorale Presents The MISSA PANGE LINGUA of Josquin Desprez
January 26, 2023

On March 4 and 5, for two performances only, the Pasadena Chorale will present the Pange Lingua Mass of Josquin Desprez. The concerts will be at the Altadena Community Church, where the intimate setting and gorgeous acoustics will play a vital role in bringing this music to life.
share