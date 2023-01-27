Liveone Launches All-Stars Talent Competition Series

LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO), an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment and technology platform, announced today the launch of the LiveOne All-Stars Talent Competition Series, a year-long competition to celebrate the best and the brightest of the 3,000+ talented artists, both past and present, who have been featured across LiveOne's platforms over the past five years.

Starting on Friday, March 31, 2023, there will be four quarterly competitions, with each winner advancing to the Final All-Stars Talent Competition, where they will compete for the All-Star title. The final competition will be a LiveOne PPV livestream event on New Year's Eve (Dec 31, 2023), and the winner will be chosen with the help of the live global audience.



The launch of the LiveOne All-Stars Talent Competition Series celebrates LiveOne delivering over the past five years exciting, high-quality entertainment to fans across the globe. LiveOne has provided over 5.2 billion impressions, 334 million livestream views and over 100 hours of music. It is now setting out to conquer even more of the entertainment market while continuing its mission to discover and help break emerging artists while bringing the world together through outstanding music and entertainment.



The four All-Star finalists will each receive a total prize package worth $10,000 in value, including promotion across the LiveOne network. The finalists will compete for the chance to win prizes for up to $100,000 in value, including a new Tesla, during the pay-per-view New Year's Eve Finale. Additional fan prizes, giveaways and exclusive content will be promoted throughout the series, including digital meet & greets, NFTs, exclusive custom merchandise and more.



LiveOne's on-camera host and celebrity reporter, Chelsea Briggs, will be the emcee throughout the All-Stars competition. Commanding well over 100 million views as the host of LiveZone, One Rising and a number of other LiveOne series, Briggs will guide viewers through the year-long experience, introducing the talent and providing exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with the participating artists.



The "All-Stars" format will include the best artists derived from LiveOne's slate of music franchises - LiveZone, Music Lives, One Rising, Music Lives On and LiveOne Presents, which includes multiple series of virtual live performance experiences, featuring artists from around the world. A LiveOne panel of judges will select artists to compete, based on live performances, talent interviews, and exclusive content on LiveOne.



"It's been an exciting first 5 years for LiveOne," said Robert Ellin, LiveOne's CEO and Chairman. "We've surpassed several milestones, including delivering over 5.2 billion impressions and 334 million livestreams. Our members have skyrocketed to nearly 3 million, and now they get to decide who is the biggest talent among over 3,000 artists who have been featured on LiveOne. We are thrilled to celebrate our artists and our fans in one big global music event!"



LiveOne franchises are home to over 3,000 artists spanning across all music genres, including Afrobeat, EDM, Hip Hop, Latin, R&B and Country Music.



LiveOne members and music fans will be able to view all four of the quarterly competitions as well as the All-Stars finale on New Year's Eve on LiveOne.com. Keep checking back for announcement of participants in the first competition on March 31, 2023.