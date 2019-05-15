Live Rats Take The Spotlight For The First Time At Hollywood Fringe With THE RAT MENTALIST

Christopher T. Magician Introduces the World to his Mind Reading Rat for Five Performances at Hollywood Fringe June 21-30

A world premiere! Join Christopher T. Magician's comedy magic sideshow as he introduces audiences for the first time to Sprinkles, the Clairvoyant Rat! Through multiple demonstrations of the rodent's extrasensory prowess, Sprinkles reads spectators' minds, sends thoughts into the audience, and even swaps brainwaves with a live human. The show pairs astounding mental magic feats with Christopher T. Magician's twisted sense of humor ... and an adorable live rat to boot!

Friday, June 21 - 11:00pm

Saturday, June 22 - 2:00pm

Sunday, June 23 - 9:00pm

Saturday, June 29 - 3:30pm

Sunday, June 30 - 5:30pm

Christopher T. Magician is known around the world as one of the premier comedy magicians. He has lectured for other magicians across America and Europe. He previously performed in the New York Musical Theatre Festival with Just Like Magic, his one-man musical magic show, and NYC's SoloCom with The Really Big Kid Show. The Rat Mentalist marks his (and his rat's) debut with the Hollywood Fringe.





