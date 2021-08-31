Live 'Music At The Odyssey' Series Returns With New Guests

Curated and emceed by bass player and actor John Snow, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's live Music at the Odyssey series features a unique roster of musical artists across different spectrums, from jazz to folk to R&B to pop. The Saturday, Sept. 11 program showcases special guests, singer/songwriters India Carney and Patrick Reilly and singer/percussionist Lilliana del los Reyes. The house band includes Snow on bass, Misha Bigos on piano, Gabe Steiner on trumpet and Ryan Mcdiarmid on drums.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8.p.m.

WHERE:Odyssey Theatre2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.Los Angeles CA 90025

HOW:• (310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or www.OdysseyTheatre.com • Visit us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/OdysseyTheatre • Follow us on Twitter: @OdysseyTheatre_

TICKETS:$25Discounts available for students and seniors. Call theater for details.

OTHER:• Proof of vaccination required of all patrons.• Masks required throughout the performance.• All theater seats available for vaccinated patrons; physical distancing in place when requested.• The Odyssey ensures that theater ventilation systems are up to the recommended standard for COVID-19 protection.• Odyssey indoor spaces sanitized before each performance.• Hand sanitizer and wipes available for use onsite.