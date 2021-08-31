Live 'Music At The Odyssey' Series Returns With New Guests
The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8.p.m.
Curated and emceed by bass player and actor John Snow, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's live Music at the Odyssey series features a unique roster of musical artists across different spectrums, from jazz to folk to R&B to pop. The Saturday, Sept. 11 program showcases special guests, singer/songwriters India Carney and Patrick Reilly and singer/percussionist Lilliana del los Reyes. The house band includes Snow on bass, Misha Bigos on piano, Gabe Steiner on trumpet and Ryan Mcdiarmid on drums.WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 11 at 8.p.m. WHERE:
Odyssey Theatre
2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90025 HOW:
• (310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or www.OdysseyTheatre.com
• Visit us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/OdysseyTheatre
• Follow us on Twitter: @OdysseyTheatre_ TICKETS:
$25
Discounts available for students and seniors. Call theater for details. OTHER:
• Proof of vaccination required of all patrons.
• Masks required throughout the performance.
• All theater seats available for vaccinated patrons; physical distancing in place when requested.
• The Odyssey ensures that theater ventilation systems are up to the recommended standard for COVID-19 protection.
• Odyssey indoor spaces sanitized before each performance.
• Hand sanitizer and wipes available for use onsite.