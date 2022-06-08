Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts
Listen: BWW Podcaster Ashton Marcus and Benjamin Perez Discuss IN THE HEIGHTS at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts
On Stage Now Through June 26th
Director Benjamin Perez (as Kevin Rosario - whether it's shoe polish or his daughter's education, he knows the right investment) discusses the character he plays in IN THE HEIGHTS at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Enjoy!
