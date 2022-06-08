Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Listen: BWW Podcaster Ashton Marcus and Benjamin Perez Discuss IN THE HEIGHTS at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

On Stage Now Through June 26th

Jun. 8, 2022  


Director Benjamin Perez (as Kevin Rosario - whether it's shoe polish or his daughter's education, he knows the right investment) discusses the character he plays in IN THE HEIGHTS at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. Enjoy!

For more information, go to LaMiradaTheatre.com
To purchase tickets CLICK HERE

Benjamin Perez, Hosea Mundi and Crissy Guerrero. Photo by TAKE Creative

