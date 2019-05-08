Lisa Donahey Presents JAZZBARET, May 24

What do you get when you mash up the musical styles of swingin' jazz standards and an intimate Cabaret evening of songs and stories? You get powerful vocalist and inimitable performer Lisa Donahey in her new show "Jazzbaret."

Stepping into the spotlight with an all-star band and horn section, Donahey will combine her impeccable and interpretive vocals, her masterful storytelling abilities with her engaging charismatic style to bring audiences "Jazzbaret."

Donahey has captivated fans throughout her native Southern California and beyond with critically acclaimed performances that tap into her passions for everything from classic Top 40 pop, R&B, rock, Great American Songbook and big band standards to musical theatre, country, novelty tunes, classical and even her own colorful mash-up style, "Jazzbaret."

Following her sold-out shows "Just a Broad and a Little Big Band," "A Summer Night of Soul" and "Christmas in Our Soul" last year at Upstairs at Vitello's, Donahey decided to bring her upbeat 'Jazzbaret' leanings and expressive vocals, blended with her one-of-a-kind wit and humor, charm and lovely stories to fans, old and new, in this remarkable and intimate venue.

The Berklee College of Music grad will touch upon some of her past works, as well, during the concert, with performances of songs from her previous two studio albums, including her homage to Broadway, "Takes on Broadway," as well as "She's Got It Covered," her cover album.

The show will begin promptly at 8:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for dinner. Upstairs at Vitello's is located at 4349 Tujunga Blvd in Studio City.

Tickets for the performance are $25 for General Deating and $35 for VIP Reserved Seating. Tickets are available for purchase in advance through https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lisa-donahey-jazzbaret-tickets-58459852994 or by calling (818) 769-0905. For tickets purchased the day of the show, general seating tickets will be $35 and $45 for VIP Reserved.

Donahey will perform next in her "The Big 5-0 Summer Show" at Upstairs at Vitello's on July 19th and 21st.

For more information on Lisa Donahey and her upcoming "Jazzbaret" concert, visit www.lisadonahey.com. For more information on Upstairs at Vitellos, visit www.vitellosrestaurant.com.

Whether she is in the recording studio singing in a jingle, voicing a Disney Princess for a new toy or portraying the ingénue comedic side kick on the stage, there is no doubt Lisa's talent and diversity as a singer and performer set her apart. Lisa is not limited to singing one particular musical style; she enjoys singing everything from musical theater to jazz, country to classical and has made a name for herself in the music industry working with songwriters and film scorers alike. She is a graduate of Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts and studied Voice Performance, Songwriting and Music Business Management. While at Berklee, she received the coveted Outstanding Performer of the Year award, performed in numerous concerts and was asked to perform for pop singer Sting, jazz great Nancy Wilson, and The Manhattan Transfer. Her talent has taken her all over the world as she shares her love of music with audiences. With her expressive interpretation of lyrics combined with a powerful voice, one can't help but be moved by her performances.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You