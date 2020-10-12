Lisa Donahey Performs JAZZBARET Live at Campus Jax

The performance will take place Sunday, October 25th.

Lisa Donahey is back in the next inception of her dynamic show, JAZZBARET! Join Lisa as she sings cabaret tunes and jazz standards with her little big band, adding a narrative flair and vocal style all of her own. Lisa's shows are always an entertaining and intimate experience and leave audiences smiling from ear to ear. Lisa is bringing her show to Campus Jax in Newport Beach for Steamers Jazz at JAX Afterglow.

Combining her impeccable and interpretive vocals, her masterful storytelling abilities with her engaging charismatic style, Lisa has captivated audiences throughout her native Southern California and beyond with critically acclaimed performances that tap into her passions for everything from classic Top 40 pop, R&B, rock, Great American Songbook and big band standards to musical theatre, country, novelty tunes, classical and even her own colorful mashup style, "Jazzbaret."

Donahey's Jazzbaret is on Sunday, October 25th, 2020 and the show will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. for dinner seating. Tickets are $35 (includes a copy of Lisa's album "Takes on Broadway") and $25. The show is open to all ages. Campus Jax is located at 3950 Campus Drive, Newport Beach, California 92660. Free and convenient parking.

This will be a special evening with incredible musicians making great music in a safe, socially-distanced outdoor setting.

If you can't be there in person, the show will also be streaming live on the "Jax Hideaway" Facebook page.

To purchase tickets, please call (949) 261-6270 or visit https://www.campusjax.com/events/jazzbaret-lisa-donahey-and-her-little-big-band-steamers-jazz-at-jax-afterglow

For more information about Lisa Donahey, please visit www.lisadonahey.com

