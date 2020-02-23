Lisa Donahey Brings JAZZBARET to Feinstein's at Vitello's

Lisa Donahey is back in the next inception of her dynamic show, JAZZBARET! Join Lisa as she sings cabaret tunes and jazz standards, adding a narrative flair and vocal style all of her own. Lisa's shows are always an entertaining and intimate experience and leave audiences smiling from ear to ear. Lisa is no stranger to Feinstein's at Vitello's performing her sold-out shows "Christmas in Our Soul," "Just a Broad and a Little Big Band," "Songs in the Key of She" and "A Summer Night of Soul."

Combining her impeccable and interpretive vocals, her masterful storytelling abilities with her engaging charismatic style, Lisa has captivated audiences throughout her native Southern California and beyond with critically acclaimed performances that tap into her passions for everything from classic Top 40 pop, R&B, rock, Great American Songbook and big band standards to musical theatre, country, novelty tunes, classical and even her own colorful mashup style, "Jazzbaret."

Lisa is excited to share the Jazzbaret stage with her special guests and seasoned singers Todd Leitz, the Voice of Dodger Stadium, Billye Johnstone, Lindsay Dodoras and Eric Seppala.

Donahey's Jazzbaret Brunch is a matinee on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 and the show will begin promptly at 1:30 p.m. with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. for brunch. All tickets are $25 and the show is open to all ages. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located at 4349 Tujunga Blvd in Studio City, California. Street parking and valet available.

To purchase tickets, please call (818) 769-0905 or visit www.VitellosRestaurant.com

For more information about Lisa Donahey, please visit www.lisadonahey.com





