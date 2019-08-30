Lindsay Allbaugh Named Associate Artistic Director And Neel Keller Named Associate Artistic Director/Literary Director Of Center Theatre Group

Lindsay Allbaugh has been named Associate Artistic Director and Neel Keller has been named Associate Artistic Director/Literary Director of Center Theatre Group, announced Artistic Director Michael Ritchie. Both Allbaugh and Keller will continue working closely with Ritchie and Associate Artistic Director Kelley Kirkpatrick to oversee all artistic responsibilities of the nonprofit theatre company, including productions across the Ahmanson Theatre and Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles and Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City.

"Center Theatre Group's staff has included some of the best artistic collaborators in the country, and that remains as true today as it has since our founding in 1967," said Ritchie. "We're producing, presenting and often creating pieces of theatre for one of the widest and most diverse audiences, and throughout my time leading this organization, both Lindsay and Neel have been instrumental in helping Center Theatre Group continue guiding our artistic mission. Their new titles are well deserved and consistent with the work they've already been doing as well as the expectations going forward."





