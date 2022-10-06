Lillias White to Perform With Seth Rudetsky at The Wallis This Month

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts & Mark Cortale will present the return of the hugely popular Broadway @ The Wallis concert series with internationally acclaimed TonyÂ®, ObieÂ®, and EmmyÂ® Award-winner Lillias White, hosted and music-directed by SiriusXM Radio star Seth Rudetsky, on Thursday, November 3, 2022, 7 PM, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. White (The Life, Chicago, How To Succeed..., Dreamgirls, and Barnum) takes a day off from her starring role on Broadway as Missus Hermes in the Tony Award-winning smash hit Hadestown to make her Wallis debut. The Wallis evening promises a seamless mix of intimate behind-the-scenes stories prompted by funny, insightful, and revealing questions from Rudetsky (on piano), and music from White's stellar Broadway and television career.

Tickets ($39 - $125) are on sale now, as are single tickets and subscriptions to all performances in The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season. TheWallis.org/White.

LILLIAS WHITE

LILLIAS WHITE's performance in Cy Coleman's Broadway musical, The Life, won her the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She was nominated for a second Tony Award for her brilliant work in Fela! Additional Broadway credits include Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on This Island, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Chicago. Other Off-Broadway and regional credits include The Public Theater's Romance in Hard Times, for which she won the ObieÂ® Award, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (directed by Phylicia Rashad), for which she won the NAACP Award, and the Carnegie Hall Concert version of South Pacific, starring Reba McEntire, which was also broadcast on PBS' Great Performances. In addition to receiving Broadway acclaim, White is internationally recognized for her TV and film work. She received the Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Lillian Edwards for Outstanding Performer in a Children's Series on Sesame Street in 1992 and is beloved by audiences around the world for voicing the lead muse Calliope in Disney's animated feature Hercules. Film credits include Pieces of April (starring Katie Holmes) and How the Grinch Stole Christmas (starring Jim Carrey). TV credits include the Baz Luhrmann-directed Netflix series "The Get Down," as well as "Russian Doll" and "Search Party." She has appeared in cabarets and concert halls around the world, including The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and the Sydney Opera House. She can be heard on several Broadway cast albums, in addition to her critically acclaimed albums Get Yourself Some Happy! and From Brooklyn to Broadway. She starred on Broadway in the musical, CHICAGO, as Matron "Mama" Morton and off-Broadway in Tariq Trotter's Black No More, which opened in January 2022.

SETH RUDETSKY

SETH RUDETSKY is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "ON BROADWAY" as well as the host of "Seth Speaks" on Sirius/XM Stars. As an author, he penned the non-fiction Q Guide To Broadway, the novel Broadway Nights and the recently published My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan (Random House). Broadway Nights is available on Audible.com starring Kristin Chenoweth, Andrea Martin and Jonathan Groff and My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ana Gasteyer and Megan Hilty. He also wrote the sequel, The Rise And Fall Of A Theater Geek (Random House) as well as three volumes of Seth's Broadway Diary featuring inside scoops and hilarious stories from all of the stars he's worked with. He co-wrote and co-starred in Disaster! (NY TIMES "critics pick") which also premiered to rave reviews in London. In June 2016, he and his husband James Wesley co-produced a recording of What The World Needs Now with stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carole King, and Audra McDonald which went to number one on iTunes and raised more than $100,000 for the Orlando shooting victims (and is still raising money). Rudetsky and Wesley have a foundation called Your Kids Our Kids that presented Concert For America, a series around the country featuring stars like Barry Manilow, Keala Settle, Stephanie Mills, Vanessa Williams, Billy Porter, Randy Rainbow, and Audra McDonald that raised money for five non-profits that have been working relentlessly since the 2016 presidential election. They also present Voices for The Voiceless, a yearly star-studded concert for You Gotta Believe which helps older foster children find families, even if they've aged out of the system. SiriusXM/Pandora also carries Seth's first podcast series, Seth Rudetsky's Back To School, where he interviews stars about the ups and (hilarious) downs of their high school years. The first two seasons include Tina Fey, Bowen Yang, Allison Janney, Vanessa Williams, and many more. When Broadway shut down, Rudetsky and Wesley started hosting/producing Stars In The House (StarsInTheHouse.com), a twice-daily livestream that's featured tons of Broadway stars as well as TV reunions like "The West Wing," "Scandal," "Frasier," and "E.R." and has raised more than $1,000,000 for The Actors Fund. They also joined Marlo Thomas and co-produced new versions of "Free To Be You And Me" with Sara Bareilles and "Sisters And Brothers" with the Broadway Inspirational Voices with the profits going to NAACP Legal Defense Fund. You can find out more about Seth and watch his signature "deconstructions" at SethRudetsky.com.

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase single tickets, subscriptions and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 (Monday - Friday, 10 am to 6 pm) or visit TheWallis.org.

About Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts:

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is a dynamic cultural hub and community resource where local, national and international artists share their artistry with ever-expanding audiences. The campus, located in the heart of Beverly Hills, CA, is committed to robust and distinctive presentations and education programs curated with both creativity and social impact in mind. Distinguished by its eclectic programming that mirrors the diverse landscape of Los Angeles and its location in the entertainment capital of the world, The Wallis has produced and presented more than 350 theater, dance, music, film, cabaret, conversation, and family entertainment programs since its doors opened in October 2013. Hailed as "au courant" (LaLa Magazine), The Wallis was lauded by Culture Vulture, which proclaims, "If you love expecting the unexpected in the performing arts, you have to love The Wallis." Its programming has been nominated for 79 Ovation Awards and nine L.A. Drama Critic's Circle Awards. The campus itself, a breathtaking 70,000-square-foot facility, celebrating the classic and the modern, has garnered six architectural awards. Designed by acclaimed architect Zoltan E. Pali (SPF:architects), the restored building features the original 1933 Beverly Hills Post Office (on the National Register of Historic Places), which serves as the theater's dramatic yet welcoming lobby, and includes the contemporary 500-seat, state-of-the-art Bram Goldsmith Theater; the 150-seat Lovelace Studio Theater; an inviting open-air plaza for family, community and other performances; and GRoW @ The Wallis: A Space for Arts Education, where learning opportunities for all ages and backgrounds abound. Together, these elements embrace the city's history and its future, creating a performing arts destination for L.A.-area visitors and residents alike. Michael Nemeroff is Chairman of The Wallis' Board of Directors.

For more information about The Wallis, please visit: TheWallis.org.