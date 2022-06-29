Light Up July With (MOSTLY)MUSICALS Featuring Gregory Nabours And A Sizzling Lineup Of Talent

After the holiday weekend, check out another kind of FIRE WORKS with (mostly)musicals, featuring music director Gregory Nabours and a white-hot lineup of sizzling talent!

Singers scheduled to take the stage at Feinstein's at Vitello's include: Domonique Paton (B'way: WICKED, FROZEN: Live at the Hyperion), Jeffrey Polk (B'way: FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), Alli Miller (Cherry Poppins), Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway), Bella Hicks (nat'l tour: WAITRESS), Danny Bernardo (MAMMA MIA at La Mirada), and Parissa Koo (LOVE ACTUALLY Live), with first time appearances by: Jenna Gillespie (FTR: BAZ Las Vegas, world premiere RECORDED IN HOLLYWOOD), Krystle Simmons (INTERSTATE at East West Players), and Mitchell Gerrard Johnson (SOMETHING ROTTEN at 5 Star), plus - stay tuned for more TBA!

Tickets are $20 GA/ $30 VIP and are available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com

Doors open at 6pm - come early to socialize and enjoy Vitello's awesome food and drinks - the show starts at 7:30, and the open mic afterparty, hosted by Mark Jacobson (FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE), tv:"Good Trouble") follows.

Get your tickets now for this highly combustible cabaret!

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals FIRE WORKS are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com. Doors open at 6pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of the popular Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Street parking and limited valet parking are available.

A minimum of $25.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of our bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905