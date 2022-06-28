Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles & La Junta L.A. Present GRUPO SOÑADOR + LOS MALDITOS + LA JUNTA DJS

Grupo Soñador was formed by the brothers Alberto and Ricardo Tlahuetl in Puebla, México in 1998. Their signature style of cumbia sonidera and their mega-hit song "El paso del gigante" have touched the hearts and souls of millions of fans and have brought them on tours through Latin America and the United States.

Los Malditos are a cumbia based in the heart of Los Angeles, CA. The band features a six-piece wrecking crew with influences in Columbian, Peruvian, psychedelic and other Latin rhythms.

La Junta's resident selectors Degruvme, Yukicito and Glenn Red-whose respective ethnic heritages begin in Mexico, Japan and the Philippines-together, create a rich pastiche of tropical dance music celebrated for its unique balance of vintage and cutting-edge sounds. Music lovers, fervent dancers and casual listeners alike will find themselves on an irresistible musical sojourn across Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Central America, the Caribbean, Africa, India, and through our stateside metropolises.

Grupo Soñador, Los Malditos, and La Junta DJs, just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles in MacArthur Park 2230 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90057

July 23, 2022

7:00pm - 10:00pm

All programs are Free:

RSVP recommended for event updates: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/365093082237

Athena Parking - 611 Carondelet St

Or take the Metro: Red Line (Wilshire/Alvarado-MacArthur Park stop), bus lines 18, 20, 51, 351, 603, 720

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at the Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

The Levitt Pavilion in Los Angeles is part of a national network of outdoor Levitt music venues and Levitt AMP concert sites dedicated to strengthening the social fabric of communities in America through free, live music in public spaces. Presenting high-caliber talent and a broad array of music genres and cultural programming, Levitt venues are welcoming, inclusive destinations where families, friends and neighbors of all ages and backgrounds come together. Learn more at Levitt Foundation: www.levitt.org